Black Clover Ends Hiatus with a Major Timeskip

It took a few months, but as promised, Black Clover is back! Yuki Tabata resumed the story's serialization this week after putting it on pause earlier this year. Now, all eyes are on the horizon as Black Clover pushes into its final act, and its big comeback confirmed a timeskip has passed by our heroes.

The tidbit was confirmed in the first few pages of Black Clover chapter 332 if you missed it somehow. It turns out a full 15 months have passed since the Spade Kingdom debacle was held. During that time, the magic knights are putting in plenty of resources to rebuild the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. And of course, they are still out patrolling as usual.

This timeskip was very much anticipated before Black Clover returned though we were not sure how much time would be passed. 15 months is a reasonable amount of time to recoup from the Spade Kingdom situation. Plus, it has given our heroes time to grow even older. Asta, for one, is now 18 years old after having taken on Lucifero when he was just 17. So if you think this final act has aged up his design, well – it has.

READ MORE: Black Clover Chapter 332 Ends Series Hiatus with Special Promo | Black Clover Marks Return from Hiatus with Special Letter | Black Clover: What to Know Ahead of the Manga's Return

This comeback chapter has sewn seeds for what's to come, and Black Clover has a lot to parse through before it wraps. Julius's absence and return should set fans on edge given his true identity, and that isn't even to mention Yuno being away on a mission. The dominos are all being aligned ahead of Black Clover's epic climax, and it won't be long until the whole thing comes tumbling down.

What do you make of Black Clover's big comeback? How do you want the manga's final act to go down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.