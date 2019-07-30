Black Clover Shockingly Brings SPOILER to Life

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 214 below!

Black Clover‘s been entangled in a massive arc in which Asta and Magic Knights scattered across the Clover Kingdom fought against the invading souls of Elves with incredible magic power. The battles with the Devil have finally come to an end, and the latest chapter of the series is still settling everything down. But in all of that settling down, there was a major surprise that will shift the status quo more than ever.

Because after his death set the Elf invasion arc in motion, Chapter 214 shockingly reversed all of it by tapping into the Wizard King Julius Novachrono’s time magic and brought him back to life.

After the Shadow Palace diminished, Yami and Vangeance returned to the dark sphere where Julius Novachrono’s body was being kept. But his body’s no longer there, and suddenly Julius speaks and mentions that he stored up about 12 years of time within a special spell. He thought it would go into effect sooner, nor did he know whether or not the spell would actually work, but it indeed did. As Julius Novachrono now looks like a young boy.

He has not be deterred by the effects of the spell in the slightest, and it’s revealed that the star shaped mark on his forehead had dissipated. It was previously explained at the start of the Elf Invasion arc, during his battle with Licht, that he had the ability to store and use time for his benefit. The example fans saw was that he was able to heal a wound, but it seems that the star mark on his forehead had been a back up plan to save time within his body.

This shows another side of his confidence in the battle against Licht because Julius knew that he had a way out even after his death. Though his revival certainly sucks the air out of one of the most effective moments in the entire series, characters in the series don’t seem to be dead for long.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015.