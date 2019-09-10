Black Clover Adds Surprising New Black Bulls Member

With the threat of the Devil finally put to bed with the latest arc of Black Clover, the series has greatly opened up its world as now the manga sees a weakened Clover Kingdom now susceptible to attack from enemy kingdoms. This lead to the royals attempting to pin all of the damage on Asta and Secre, but the previous chapter of the series saw Yami and the rest of the Black Bulls put a stop to that when they interrupted the false trial. Yami said it was to save the members of their squad, and the latest chapter made this official.

After it was revealed that the anti-magic bird Nero was actually a young woman named Secre in disguise, who had been waiting 500 years for her chance to help against Devil, Yami has now officially recruited her into the Black Bulls — even giving her a cape to cement her place on the squad.

When Yami and the others made their explosive entrance to the trial, Chapter 219 of the series sees Secre try to argue against being protected by them. She had cursed herself with forbidden magic, from centuries ago, and even used them to further her goals against Devil, but Yami wasn’t having any of that. He says it’s too late for her to talk that way considering how long she’s been staying with them as Nero.

The other Black Bulls are completely welcoming and supportive for her as well, and Yami argues that having yet another special case around really wouldn’t change this. They’re a close group of misfits, and Secre will fit right in. It’s here when she remembers that the first Wizard King had told her to live a happy life from now on after their battle with Devil, and she accepts the role of Magic Knight for the Black Bulls.

But being a Black Bull is going to be tough as now they have been exiled from the Clover Kingdom. Tasked by the Wizard King to find and investigate the remaining Devil threats in the rest of the world, they now have to struggle even more to clear Asta of all suspicion of trying to bring down the Clover Kingdom.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.