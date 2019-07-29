Black Clover Creator Shares Adorable Update on Fatherhood

Black Clover is nearing the end of one of the most intense arcs in the series to date, and the life of its creator Yuki Tabata is just as intense lately. But it’s a considerably different kind of intensity as the creator recently gave an update on his family life with the latest release of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Shonen Jump creators often submit a small comment with each new chapter release every week, and like to give fans an insight into their lives or personalities.

Fans were particularly fond of Tabata’s comment this week as he updated fans on how his newly minted fatherhood was going and they can’t get enough of these adorable looks into his life outside of his created work.

As Tabata shared through his Shonen Jump author’s comment, “I’m learning how hard it is to raise a kid! Not enough sleep! And even less for my wife! But the baby is so cute!” Fans are in full support of the author, especially after this comment, as now he’s balancing both a busy family life and the busy demands of producing a new chapter of Black Clover every week.

The series has finally neared the end of the Elf Invasion arc that began several chapters prior. Anime fans should be familiar with this arc as well as it has finally kicked off in full with the latest episode of the series. The Elf arc brings about a whole new status quo for the series, and even now it’s tough to discern just where the series can even go from this point. But like a new baby, there’s nothing but potential here.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.