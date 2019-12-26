Black Clover Finally Introduces Devil to the Anime

The intense Reincarnation arc has been unfolding in Black Clover as the anime has pitted Asta and the Magic Knights against the other Magic Knights that have been possessed by the souls of the Elves. But this was a scheme launched solely on revenge after Licht and the other elves were angry that they were betrayed by the humans and killed long ago. But the latest episode of the series has flipped everything on its head, and revealed that another being was actually the “Mastermind” behind this entire ordeal. But this being’s introduction was something else entirely.

Episode 115 of the series introduces the main villain of the Reincarnation arc, and one of the oldest villains to the Clover Kingdom, Devil. After revealing that he’s been in the guise of Ronne and attacked Raia, Devil surprised by announcing that he was the one that set the entire Reincarnation plan in motion.

Devil has been trying to revive his body, and used the elves as pawns in his plans to do so. The Reincarnation plan was devised by Patry as a way to honor their leader Licht, but Devil reveals that it’s not what Licht wanted at all. In fact, Devil was the one to betray the elves rather than the human prince they first suspected.

Because humans were seeking power, Devil coaxed them into wiping out the Elf population. Then using their anger, Devil helped the Elves reincarnate themselves and cause havoc once more. This was all in service of making himself stronger, and create a special grimmoire coated with the despair of Patry and the other elves. He’s a powerful being too. With his word magic, Devil only needs to say the spells he wants to cast.

Asta and Yuno try their best with what they have, but it’s already not enough as Devil can both push away their attacks with ease and heal himself with a single word. It’s going to get a lot wilder now that Devil has made his debut, and fans of the anime are in for an intense ride as the Reincarnation arc comes to its climax.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.