Black Clover Wows Fans with Gorgeous 100th Episode

Black Clover really did it, guys. Not long ago, the anime went live with its 100th episode, and fans are losing their minds over the gorgeous episode. Much of the release focused on Yuno and Asta’s big battle against their latest foes. Over on social media, the hype for this new episode has been real, and some are going so far as to call it the best episode of 2019.

As you can see in the slides below, the Black Clover episode wowed fans from all sides. From acting to animation, everything in episode 100 was top notch to both fans and critics. In fact, the hype has reinvigorated casual fans who’ve yet to catch up on the anime just so they can check out this gorgeous release in context.

Of course, much of the attention being paid to the episode’s animation is deserved. Black Clover may have made a bad reputation a couple years back when it started because of its animation, but the stigma has worn off. Studio Pierrot has more hits than misses with the show these days, and fans are praising Tatsuya Yoshihara for his hard work this week.

Thankfully, this isn’t the last bit of Black Clover fans will get. Earlier this week, reports went live confirming the anime will continue beyond episode 103. At this time, there is no word on when Black Clover will end, and fans are just fine with that after seeing this insanely gorgeous episode.

How have you enjoyed Black Clover so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Congratulations!!

Today, the 100th episode of black aired

I didn’t care for the show at first but I stuck with it. I’m glad I did it grew into my favorite shonen and really fun to theorize where the story will go. Congratulations Black Clover and Congratulations Yuki Tabata #BC100 pic.twitter.com/IeG5pbRzgV — karuta season 🎴 (@Bimouto3) September 10, 2019

A True Legend

Black Clover celebrating its 100th episode with another amazing episode. Yoshihara’s passion, hard work and determination can be felt in all those episodes, what a legend. pic.twitter.com/vo4ulNH160 — Blou (@Bloodyredstar) September 10, 2019

Give Thanks

congratulations to #blackclover fans for this beautiful and amazing episode

the animator and direction today were both great

whatever you think about studio pierrot we should all be grateful for the animator in this studio who can give us speechless scenes and fights https://t.co/Rq1Uz6OspK — different(Nano) (@uchihafamille) September 10, 2019

It Is Too Pretty

Chills Everywhere

Did anyone get goosebumps with today’s black clover eposide?



Black Clover to me is the best anime series I’ve seen in a long time. Long Live Black Clover and Long Live my son ASTA . #cloverhive — BGA NEWS OUTLET. Naruto’s 20th year🇳🇬🌙 (@blackgirlsanime) September 10, 2019

Blown Away

black clover is so goddamn good holy what an episode today — james (@JimmerzRL) September 10, 2019

Enough Said

Bro.

Black Clover episode 100.

That’s the tweet. — Tatenda (@Africanboy_16) September 10, 2019

Clap Them Hands

YOOOO! Episode 100 of Black Clover is straight shonen fire!! Thank you to all the team both in Japan and outside who put their all into that ep but a special applause to Tatsuya Yoshihara – it’s hard, it continues to be hard but your hard work does not go unnoticed. Let’s go 101! pic.twitter.com/ly2GGH6tz1 — Isla (@islamctear) September 10, 2019

Actual Tears

Holy fuck



Black Clover ep 100



Easily my fav episode and fight of 2019. I am IN TEARS IT WAS FUCKING AMAZING



pic.twitter.com/ROG6MGvGpS — zoe (@taesyves) September 10, 2019

