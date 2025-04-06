Lupin the IIIrd: The Movie Confirms Its Release Date (With a Major Return for the Series)

Lupin the 3rd isn’t just back—the world’s favorite gentleman thief is staging a grand return, and this time, he’s tossing out CGI for the classic flair that made him a legend. Lupin the IIIrd: The Movie just locked in a June 27th release date, confirmed via the franchise’s official Twitter with a teaser so stylish it’d have Inspector Zenigata tipping his hat. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Lupin’s dashing smirk, signature jacket, and chaotic heists will unfold in pure, traditional 2D animation—no crossover crutches or digital shortcuts. The last solo Lupin film to rock this style? 1996’s Lupin the IIIrd: Dead or Alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by the late Monkey Punch, the original Lupin III manga first began serialising in Weekly Manga Action on August 10th, 1967. Since then, the highly successful franchise has come a long way, receiving seven anime series and fourteen movies. The story follows Lupin III, the world’s greatest thief and grandson of the gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin. Unlike most thieves, when Lupin intends to steal something, he lets the object’s owner know with a calling card. But that’s not enough to satisfy Interpol Inspector Zenigata who pursues Lupin across the globe with just one goal: to arrest him and his gang of friends for good. Adding a new layer to his storied legacy, the newest Lupin film promises unexpected twists and subtle nods to fans of his adventures. You can check out the movie’s teaser below.

Everything You Need to Know About Lupin the IIIrd: The Movie

Directed by the Lupin III trilogy’s Takeshi Koike and penned by Lupin Part IV’s Yuya Takahashi, Lupin the IIIrd: The Movie is the animated equivalent of a meticulously planned heist: risky, retro, and ridiculously cool. The teaser hints at veteran heists, weird mecha creatures, and Lupin taking an unwilling dive like a cold shower on a Monday morning. The result is a non-stop rollercoaster of fluid chase scenes and exaggerated expressions with that iconic jazzy soundtrack in the background. The best part is the movie’s tagline, “You still don’t know the real Lupin.”

The film itself is set to follow Lupin and his crew as they hunt for treasure on a mysterious, unmarked island crawling with hostile locals. Expect the usual shenanigans—Jigen’s sharpshooting, Goemon’s slicing swordplay, and Fujiko’s oh-so-sly negotiation tactics—to clash with a shadowy new rival in this latest installment of Lupin the 3rd. Even better, rumors hint at clever puzzles and masterfully crafted set pieces that honor the original series while pushing creative boundaries. This isn’t nostalgia bait—it’s a full-throttle statement that Lupin’s back to steal our hearts the old-fashioned way.

Since his 1967 manga debut, Lupin has survived reboots, crossovers, and even a gritty, Joker-esque phase. But this film feels different—a full-circle moment that reminds us Lupin’s allure isn’t just in his elaborate heists but in his raw, imperfect humanity. The return of the original Japanese voice actors—Kanichi Kurita as Lupin, Akio Otsuka as Jigen, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Fujiko—ensures that the soul of the series remains intact. It’s like reuniting with an old crew who still knows all the secret handshakes.

Why This Isn’t Just Another Heist Movie

While many studios today lean on CGI for speed, Lupin the 3rd is doubling down on 2D artistry that celebrates every quirky detail. Sure, CGI can smooth out the rough edges, but it also erases the charming imperfections that make Lupin, well, Lupin. Those rain-soaked rooftop leaps and hyper-expressive reaction shots aren’t just pretty. They’re a living, breathing homage to the golden age of anime. Lupin’s back, baby—and he’s stealing the summer with a return that’s as raw and unfiltered as his legendary antics.