Black Clover Promises Episode 151 Will Be a Doozy

Black Clover is currently making its way toward another original anime arc as the Clover Kingdom prepares for a fight against the devils of the Spade Kingdom, and the next episode of the series is promising to be a big one. Although it won't be adapting the Spade Kingdom battles from the manga just yet, it seems that Episode 151 of the series (which will be airing tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th) will be kicking off the training arc in proper originally skipped over by Yuki Tabata's original manga version of the events.

After an original arc fleshing out how the people of the Clover Kingdom felt about the battle against the Eye of the Midnight Sun, the anime will now begin training its various knights in full. This begins with Episode 151 of the series which sees the various Magic Knight Captains going all out against one another in a true test of their current skills.

But the reason why fans seem so into Episode 151 in particular is that it's going to have some impressive animators behind it such as director Isuta Meister, who has overseen some of the anime's coolest moments so far. It will also have talents attached such as @reurangel_, who worked on the episode and shared a preview of their contributions to the next episode:

ブラッククローバー第151話に参加しました。

どうぞお楽しみに！ I participated on Black Clover episode 151.

Please look forward to it on Tuesday!~#ブラッククローバー #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/CU490wWH1B — riooo (@reurangel_) November 7, 2020

Although the anime has yet to reach the manga's material just yet, this episode will feature battles that we have not seen in Yuki Tabata's original based on what we can gleam from its first preview images thus far. It'll also be the first action heavy episode in quite a while, so fans hungry for Black Clover's set pieces should have something to look forward to:

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Black Clover's next episode? What fights are you hoping go down between the Captains? What are you thinking of the anime's original material so far?