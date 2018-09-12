‘Black Clover’ Fans Are Loving its Latest Episode

Black Clover‘s latest episode put an explosive end to the Seabed Temple arc, and what was once the final arc of the season is now a greater tease of what’s to come.

The series has admittedly been struggling through each arc for fans, but many have agreed that the series has hit its stride as the Black Bulls come together to face the threat of the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

After Vetto pushed Asta and the other Black Bulls against the wall, a combined attack from Asta, Finral, and Vanessa finally was able to put Vetto down. Not only did Asta refused to give up and fall into despair, in this episode fans were teased about a larger source of dark power within Asta.

With an impressively animated final stand, the episode was already receiving heaps of praise from fans but it also debuted Captain Yami’s strongest attack in the series yet. When he unleashed an attack that literally cut through dimensions and permanently put down Vetto, it was accompanied by an equally impressive moment.

The finale of the Seabed Temple arc feels much different from the finale of the other arcs in the first season because it’s the first time the stakes have felt appropriately high. Not only was the entire Black Bull squad in trouble, but the final climactic fight helped set up some major plot elements for the future.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

