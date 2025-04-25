Jujutsu Kaisen Creator to Reveal His Twist on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Best Spinoff

In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events, it has been revealed that Gege Akutami, the mangaka behind possibly the biggest manga of this decade, Jujutsu Kaisen, will put a spin on one of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures characters with a unique illustration. Furthermore, other successful and popular manga artists are slated to also make art alongside Gege, and they will be released very soon.

As confirmed by the reputable X (formerly Twitter) account, JoJo’s Bizarre Encyclopedia, Gege Akutami has been confirmed to be one of the mangaka to make tribute art of the franchise’s spin-off manga, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. This will be published in the JOJO magazine 2025 summer issue. This unlikely combo of a mangaka and character makes it a very interesting prospect, and there is very little doubt that Gege will deliver a good illustration, especially now that he is free from the stressful weekly schedule in Shonen Jump.RELATED: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Why the Culling Game Changes Everything

Gege Akutami Is a Major JoJo’s Fan

Other manga who will be making tributes are Chica Umino, creator of March Comes in Like a Lion and Honey and Clover, Bkub Okawa (Pop Team Epic), Shiwasu Hoshikawa (Bungo Stray Dogs: STORM BRINGER), Aki Mochida (A Story to Read When You First Fall in Love) and Yajima (The Old Man Who Was Reincarnated as a Cat). Past big mangaka who drew Rohan are Gosho Aoyama (Detective Conan), Takeshi Obata (Death Note) and more.

While Gege’s main inspirations as a creator are Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, and Naruto, he is also a big JoJo’s fan, as are many creators in the manga world. In fact, he has revealed in an interview that while making Kirara’s ability (a character who will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3), he was thinking of making their ability as complex as those in Stone Ocean and beyond. There are also some references to the series, and even more when you factor in the anime series. As a long-time fan of the legendary battle shonen that influenced many series, Gege’s take on Rohan will be something that fans should witness.

Who Is Kishibe Rohan?

For those unfamiliar with the character, here is a character who served as an antagonist in JoJo’s Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable. As the protagonist of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and other spin-offs, he is a professional mangaka with the Stand ability to turn anyone into a book and read them for inspiration. In the spinoff, he goes around the world in search of ideas and in his quest, encounters all sorts of supernatural phenomena.

H/T: @jojo_wiki.