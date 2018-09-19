‘Black Clover’ Preview Teases New Arc

Black Clover will officially continue beyond its originally scheduled 51 episode first season, and it’s going to do so in a big way. Now that the series has officially wrapped its Seabed Temple arc, it’s about to head into the next one.

The preview for Episode 51 of the series, “Proof of Rightness,” teases the next explosive arc with a new mission for the Black Bulls and an invasion by a mysterious outside force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next arc of the series is the Witch’s Forest arc, and the first few nuggets of plot have been teased for the last few episodes. Along with confirming Vanessa’s connection to the mysterious forest in a flashback revealing that she was confined there as a child, the preview for the next episode reveals the next kick-off event for the arc as well as members of the Diamond Kingdom fly in with an attempt to attack the Clover Kingdom.

They’re seen at the end of the preview in which Asta is told to stay behind at the Black Bulls’ base while Yami discusses the previous arc with the Wizard King. Asta’s arms have been badly broken, so even if he wanted to help the Black Bulls on their next mission he wouldn’t be able to. The start of the new arc is exciting for a number of reasons, but the main draw being that the Black Clover anime is going to continue.

Studio Pierrot confirmed that they were producing more episodes of the series beyond the original first season order, and announced the new arc with a cool new visual featuring Asta in a demonic like state. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see when the transformation takes place.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.