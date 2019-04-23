Watch: ‘Black Clover’ Shows-Off Intense Black Bulls Scene

Black Clover is knee deep in its Royal Knights arc, and the intense matches of the tournament are only getting more serious as the finals approach. But this latest episode featured the most emotional bout of the arc so far as Finral faced off against his stronger younger brother Langris. As the fight between the two reached a dark and violent climax, Episode 80 of the series features one of the slickest Black Bulls scenes yet.

When Finral is totally defeated, Langris is overwhelmed by his hatred for his brother and attempts to deliver a fatal blow on the unconscious Finral. But in a scene that perfectly showcases how much they all mean to one another, the other Black Bulls quickly jump into action in order to protect their fallen comrade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the epic scene itself is pretty short, it features some of the slick animation fans have loved to see in the series. This slick level of frenetic action is reserved for some of the biggest moments of the series, so it emphasizes just how powerful this moment between the two brothers is. As Langris starts to wallow in his inadequacy complex with his brother, he starts exuding an aura just like those of the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

Though Finral debuted a new spell that helped him match to Langris’ overwhelming strength, Langris’ hatred gave him the boost to wound his brother. When he went in for a blow after the match was over, each of the Black Bulls jumps into action with their spells firing off. Asta, Luck, and Magna each surround him and threaten to kill him should he attack again, Charmy summons one of her sheep, and the others jumped down to protect Finral from his brother.

This is especially a great showing for this group considering that none of the other squads have been taking them seriously. Their goofy playfulness before and after each matches seemed like they weren’t paying attention, but fans know better. Each of the matches has showcased how strong each member actually is, and now hopefully they’ll get the respect as a squad they deserve.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!