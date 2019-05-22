Watch: Black Clover Shows-Off its Slickest Fight Yet

Before Black Clover can kick start its most intense arc of the series to date in the anime, it had to bring the Royal Knights arc to its official close. Not only did the latest episode of the series reveal the winner of the Royal Knights selection tournament, it provided some of the strongest visuals in the series to date as the Azure Deer’s Captain Rill Boismorter unleashed the full power of his paint magic against Yuno.

Not only did fans see their full slate of powers on display, they were surprised with some of the coolest battle animation in the series to date as the entire battle flowed with slickness. Check out the first phase of the battle in the video above, and the second phase of the battle below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rill proved to be just as strong as he demonstrated in the earlier rounds of the tournament, and reached a whole new level of skill as he was able to easily block or counter each of Yuno’s powerful wind attacks. Yuno was so challenged, in fact, that he decided to use his new form, Spirit Assimilation: Spirit Dive, in order to take down Rill — something he was hoping to save until he battled against his rival Asta again.

But during the fight, fans saw how both Rill and Yuno developed a mutual respect for one another. Rill, forever chasing a masterpiece, and Yuno, forever seeking a challenge to his great strength, clashed and found happiness as they pushed the full extent of their powers against one another. But the tournament came to a surprising end as Rill accidentally broke the crystal he was supposed to be protecting, so although Yuno won, there’s still a lingering tease that the two may fight again to this extent someday. Fans would certainly love to see it if it’s anything like this fight.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.