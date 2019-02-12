‘Black Clover’ Revises Initial Episode Order

Black Clover has become the anime that could with fans. After a rocky debut, the shonen has amassed a loyal fanbase, and a new report reveals there is even more Black Clover to come.

After all, a report just broke down the anime’s updated episode order, and it is impressive.

Recently, Black Clover‘s official website updated to include information on an upcoming DVD, Blu-ray set. The release will collect episodes 91-102, and the listing indicates this will cap the anime’s first season.

At this time, there is no word on whether Black Clover will continue past 102 episodes in a second season. Studio Pierrot has not made any official announcements nor has Shueisha.

This week, Black Clover hit a milestone when its 70th episode was released. The update continues the anime’s ‘Royal Knights’ arc and its explosive tournament.

For those of you unaware of this arc, it involves a favorite shonen trope. A tournament is instigated between the kingdom’s many Magic Knights. Under a big threat from the Midnight Sun, the Clover Kingdom makes a set of new knights who work directly under the kings. However, to pick that group’s roster, all of the kingdom’s Magic Knights take part in a tournament to decide who is worthy of being placed.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.