Black Clover Introduces a Major Piece of Yami's Past

Black Clover is working through its final act these days, and of course, creator Yuki Tabata is keeping busy with new updates. That was proved once more this weekend when Shonen Jump published the series' latest chapter. Following Asta's encounter with Lucius, all eyes are on the mage as his allies all believe him dead. But thanks to a twist of fate, well – Asta is alive thanks in part to a piece of Yami's past.

If you are caught up with Black Clover, you will know what we're talking about with Yami. The captain of the Black Bulls has been tight-lipped about his history outside of the Clover Kingdom, but his foreigner status is known to most. Just as he became a teenager, Yami found himself washed ashore in Clover Kingdom by himself, and he went on to forge himself into a Magic Knight despite being an outsider.

And now? Well, we have finally met someone from Yami's youth, and it turns out the boy was rubbing elbows with the would-be Shogun of Hino Country back in the day.

It turns out Asta was saved from certain death as a man named Ryudo Ryuya found the boy on the shore of Hino Country. Lucius' spatial magic sent the boy far away, but even in this distant land, Asta has allies. Ryudo has his people heal Asta of his lethal injury, and the Shogun goes on to warn the mage of his current strength. If Asta wants to defeat Lucius, he needs even more power, and Ryudo will house the boy until he's trained. After all, Yami spent years making Asta stronger, and Ryudo says he was a close friend to the captain years ago. So if anyone is going to carry on Yami's work, it would be this face from the past.

What do you make of this blast from the past? Do you think there is more to Ryudo than we know...?