Black Clover Cosplay Perfectly Recreates Noelle’s Best Look

Black Clover‘s anime has its own fair share of fan favorite characters, and the cast has exploded over the past few arcs. But no matter how big the cast gets, there’s still always going to be a huge amount of fan support for Noelle Silva. Joining the Black Bulls alongside Asta at the beginning of the series, the anime has seen Noelle grow from a mage who couldn’t quite use her powers to a more confident warrior. The best example of this came during the Reincarnation arc of the series in which she took on a powerful and gorgeous new form.

Donning her “Valkyrie Dress,” Noelle wraps herself in an armor of dense water and magic. It results in a gorgeous new look, and it’s been surprisingly recreated through cosplay thanks to artist @kunoichi_erichan (who you can find on Instagram here). Check it out below:

Noelle’s been one of the key characters introduced throughout the series as she continues to fight against her crush of Asta. She comes to respect Asta over their missions together, but refuses to admit that it’s a full-on crush. This gets tested by others when Asta starts getting more admirers over the course of the series, but it’s not the only way Noelle has developed over the series.

The Valkyrie Dress was first teased during the newest opening theme sequence for the anime, and caps off a huge story for her. Noelle’s family had continued to disrespect her due to her lack of control for her magic, but using this spell allowed her to fight and protect her siblings. Meaning they now see her as the fully grown Black Bulls member she is. It’s a gorgeous and powerful display fitting Noelle, and this cosplay is a perfect interpretation of it.

It even includes her swirling water lance! With Noelle’s Valkyrie Dress coming to life in such an awesome way, now it’s just a matter of seeing when the form will show up again in either the manga or the anime releases!

