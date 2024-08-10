Black Clover Finally Gives Noelle the Apology She Deserves

Black Clover is working its way through the final arc of the long running action manga, and the newest update has given Noelle Silva the apology she deserves! Black Clover has shifted over to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine for its final few chapters as Yuki Tabata works on a seasonal schedule through the final arc of the series overall. This means every few months fans get to see another chapter of the series, and each of them has continued to showcase the fights between the Magic Knights and Lucius Zogratis’ Paladins and angel copies. And each new update gets us closer to the end.

When we had last seen Noelle in action, she was gearing up to face off against the Paladin version of her mother Acier in a heated battle as the rest of the Silva Family was taken down quite easily. She had unlocked a new Leviathan power for the occasion, and really seemed like the only one who could stand up to her mother in this state. With the two newest chapters of the Black Clover manga, the Silva siblings finally break down and apologize to Noelle for how terribly they’ve treated her over the years.

Noelle Silva in Black Clover Chapter 373

Black Clover: Noelle’s Family Apologizes to Her at Last

Black Clover Chapters 372 and 373 revisit the fight against Paladin Acier, and Noelle’s Leviathan Form is the only one that can stand toe to toe with their mother for now. Seeing this, Nebra and Solid realize how terrible they have been thus far. In the face of such an overwhelmingly strong enemy, the two realize that they are the ones who have been weak and “wretched” as they ridiculed Noelle for trying to get stronger in ways that they couldn’t see as necessary for themselves. And in seeing Noelle fight, the two of them want to make things right.

Black Clover Chapter 373 then sees Nebra and Solid (with Nozel also taking responsibility as the oldest sibling pushing them further apart) apologize to Noelle for how they’ve treated her. They reveal they’ve been jealous of how strong Noelle has always been, and hated her for reminding them of their lost mother. They mistreated her to keep her down and weak, and apologize to her and want to all move forward as a family. Then supporting her power, Noelle is able to deal the final blow to Acier with the help of her siblings.