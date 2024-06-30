Black Clover Is Preparing Another 2-Chapter Comeback

Black Clover's manga will be returning for two new chapters later this Summer as it continues the final arc! Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc, and series creator Yuki Tabata has moved to a new magazine and release schedule for the final chapters overall. It's yet to be announced as to how many more chapters there actually will be before it all comes to an end, but fans are eagerly awaiting each new update as new chapters are now launched at a quarterly rate with big events happening through the final fights thus far.

Black Clover recently returned earlier this Spring with Chapters 370 and 371 of the manga, and now it seems like the next update will include two chapters as well. Shueisha's update for the next issue of Jump GIGA magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) revealed that it will be released on August 8th in Japan (likely meaning we'll get to see it in North America on August 7th with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library). So fans will get to see Black Clover Chapters 372 and 373 soon enough!

(Photo: Black Clover Chapter 369 cover art - Shueisha)

Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date

Black Clover Chapters 372 and 373 will be releasing on August 8th in Japan, so fans will get yet another major update. Each of these chapters now have a lengthier amount of pages than seen with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus if there are two new chapters it's going to feel like quite the weighty update. We've seen the conclusion to a couple of the final key fights between the Magic Knights and Lucius Zogratis' Angels, so expect the end to more fights with this coming update later this Summer.

If you wanted to check out Black Clover's final chapters as they hit in Japan, you can now find the manga with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. They tease the series as such, "Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!"

You can also find Black Clover's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King streaming with Netflix, but there's yet to be any word on whether or not the anime will come back someday.