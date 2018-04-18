Watch ‘Black Clover’s New Opening, Ending Here

Black Clover has just kicked off the newest arc of the series, and fans can’t wait to see what the new story has to offer. Especially now that the series has received a new opening and ending theme sequence to celebrate.

The third opening theme, which can be seen in the video above, is “Black Rover” as performed by Vickeblanka, and the third ending theme sequence for the series is “Black to the dreamlight” as performed by the group EMPiRE. It can be seen in the video below:

The new opening sequence has fans hyped for the next arc in the series, Blind Date. In this arc, Asta gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.

This Blind Date arc is much more than its namesake (which was already revealed in Episode 28, which these new themes begin with) with many ferocious battles, and a big final clash between the Magic Knight squad captains and the terrorist group Eye of the Midnight Sun.

This clash was already teased through the series’ new opening sequence, which features many new characters doing battle with the terrorist group. Fans were excited to see the opening’s impressive animation, as well. The anime’s staff even revealed some of the work going into the new opening sequence by releasing a few cool behind-the-scenes animation reels on Twitter.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.