‘Black Clover’ Adds New Character, Cast

Black Clover has ended the third arc of the series, Royal Capital, as a mysterious group of terrorists attacks the capital but are pushed away by the Wizard King. Along with the deadlier turn for the series, there are new characters.

Fans noticed a stand out character in the last episode, a mad scientist who wanted to run experiments on a captured Asta. Her name is Sally, and her voice actor has been officially revealed.

The official website for the series revealed that Sally is performed by Minami Tsuda. She’s previously portrayed such characters as Citrus‘ Aihara Mei, Strike the Blood‘s Moegi Akatsuki, and Classroom Crisis‘ Mokoto Ryosuke.

While not officially revealed in the anime as of this moment (which has only alluded to their goals to take down the Clover Kingdom), Sally is a member of a terrorist group known as White Night Eye.

White Night Eye is a group of wizards who have come to hate the Clover Kingdom and have gathered enough power to even rival the Clover Kingdom. The White Night Eye are identified with their insignia, which is also a show of allegiance to their leader Licht. Attacking the Clover Kingdom in search of magic stones, this group plays a major role as the story unfolds later.

The next arc in the series is the Blind Date arc, in which Asta gets involved in a major confrontation between White Night Eye and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom. If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.