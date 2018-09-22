‘Black Clover’ Season 2 Drops Dark New Poster

Black Clover‘s continuing beyond its originally slated 51 episode first season, and the next arc of the series is undoubtedly excited because Asta will unleash a new form sometime during the arc’s events.

A new poster for the second season of the series features a new look at the upcoming “Black Asta” transformation

New key visual advertising the second year of the Black Clover anime starting Tuesday October 2nd. “The advent of Black Asta!!!” pic.twitter.com/8Knzekcv2J — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 20, 2018

The next arc of the series will officially begin with the next episode, Episode 51, but the official launch of the series’ second season will be on October 2. Along with a rumored new opening or ending theme, promotional material for the second season has been focused on Asta’s mysterious Black Asta transformation.

When the series announced it was continuing its release through the Fall for the Witch’s Forest arc of the series, it was revealed along with another look at this mysterious Black Asta form. The form sees as dark presence take over his body which seems to stem from his anti-magic grimoire.

It’s been hinted at in the series’ first episode where Asta first unleashed his anti-magic sword, the fact that Licht was drawn to the grimoire during the Eye of the Midnight Sun arc, and was strongly hinted at during the finale of the Seabed Temple arc as well.

In the recent tough battle with the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto, fans saw a demonic form of Asta teased in Vetto’s mind. Asta seemed to gain more power toward the end of the fight, and Vetto saw this drive as indicative of his darker presence hidden within. Fans will be waiting to see this “advent of Black Asta” as the series heads into its exciting second season for sure as the pieces of the puzzle come together.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.