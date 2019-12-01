Black Clover Teases Asta’s Devilish New Power

Black Clover has made major headway into a new arc with a new enemy to fight. Now that Asta and the Black Bulls have left the Clover Kingdom in search of new Devil threats like they fought during the Reincarnation arc, this search has brought them face-to-face with the might of the Spade Kingdom. Forming a quick alliance with the Princess of the Heart Kingdom in an effort to properly fight off this incoming threat, the series is now capitalizing on a time skip which saw Asta and the others training for six months.

This training time skip has not only resulted in a much more muscular look for Asta, but a drastically stronger one as well. Because while he’s beefed up his body, Asta has also seemingly beefed up the devil’s power within him.

Chapter 230 of the series sees Asta unleash a whole new variety of attacks as he’s gained a greater mastery of his anti-magic power. Using even more of his devilish black power than before, he shows a greater control over the three swords at his disposal. He can not only summon them at will by calling them out of his grimmoire, but can switch them out with ease as well. He can even throw them and call them back like a boomerang.

But the greatest tease of his greater demonic power comes at the end of the chapter as Asta pours his energy into his Demon Slayer sword. Growing it to an incredible size, He cuts through a huge Spade Kingdom soldier’s spell with ease. But it seems like the rampage is far from over as the end of the chapter sees the Devil that’s been in Asta suddenly show its form over the Spade Kingdom’s moving fortress. Asta’s tapping into it now more than ever, so we’ll see what comes out on the other side.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.