Black Clover Teases New Episode with Spoiler-Filled Promo

Being an anime fan means you most likely have a complicated relationship with spoilers. When a series is adapted from a manga, many anime go for the direct approach and that means that reading ahead in the manga itself will reveal future events coming in the anime. This is especially true for big Shonen Jump productions which rarely take detours from the source material unless they need to buy time with filler arcs. So it can be hard to avoid spoilers for an anime series when so much of the future of the story has been out for months.

It’s especially tough when the anime decides to spoil things outright itself. Black Clover is pretty egregious with this in its opening theme sequences — which definitely is the case with the latest one — but the preview for the next episode of the series is outright with a big spoilery reveal of the big bad for the Reincarnation arc. Watch at your own risk below:

Episode 115 of the series is titled “The Mastermind,” and picks up from the cliffhanger in which the reincarnated elf Ronne struck a hole through Raia’s chest. With a creepy smile after successfully stealing the magic stone around Yuno’s neck, a black aura begins to envelop him as a devilish new form begins to reveal itself. Fans were wary of others seeing this promo because this shocking reveal is point blank spoiled, but the good news is there’s still plenty of mystery!

This Devilish being was first teased in the newest opening theme sequence for the series, and plays a crucial role in the finale of the Reincarnation arc. Now that the main baddie is here, things are about to get a lot more intense with Asta and Yuno being challenged even more so than they were against the elves. This devilish being has ties all the way through the history of the series, so major reveals are still to come. This is more surface level spoilers than anything, so rest easy and get ready for the next episode!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.