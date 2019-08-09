Black Clover Reveals How SPOILER Came Back to Life

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 215 below!

Black Clover‘s manga has finally fought off the massive invasion from the Elves’ souls with the last few chapters of the series, and while it seemed like it was actually setting up for an end, it seems that the arc was merely a stepping stone for an even bigger arc to come in the future. But as fans get used to the new status quo for the series, one of the biggest questions comes from the reveal late in the arc that the Wizard King Julius Novachrono has come back to life.

Left for dead after his fight against the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Licht, he was revealed to be alive at the end of the last chapter but in a much younger body than before. But in Chapter 215, the process as to how this took place was explained in full.

When Asta and the others are introduced to the younger Julius, he reveals that he’s lost most of his magic and his massive, endless Grimmoire has been reduced to a single page. When asked about his younger form, Julius revealed that he came upon a magic storage technology, dubbed the Swallowtail, left over from ancient mages during one of his journeys.

With his time magic being compatible with Swallowtail, he began to store time within the crest on his forehead (the insignia of Swallowtail) over the years in the event that he could essentially force a re-do if the worst ever happened to him (which, it did). But because his “re-do” didn’t activate properly, the most he could recover was to his current, teenage form.

This reveal has a connection with Secre, Nero’s true form, as well. Secre’s special ability is storage magic, and the Swallowtail was one of the many magic devices she and the first Wizard King were able to craft in their time together. So surprisingly, the first Wizard King ended up helping out the current one! But even with the Julius Novachrono alive, the Clover Kingdom is in danger as his weakened form will bring on the threat from the neighboring enemy kingdoms.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015.