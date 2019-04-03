‘Black Clover’ Teases Yuno’s Next Big Power-Up

Black Clover is in the midst of the Royal Knights arc in the anime series, and thus is in the middle of a fierce tournament where many new powers and characters will be tested. The latest episode debuts a new opening theme that teases, and outright spoils some future events of the series. One big addition in particular is shown, and fans definitely can’t wait to see what’s to come.

The new opening theme has a few shots of Asta and Yuno powering up, but fans were quick to notice that the opening actually fully reveals Yuno’s next big power up in the series. Read on to learn more about this mysterious power up, but there are major Black Clover manga spoilers below!

After training with Mereoleona and the Crimson Lions during the Hot Spring Training Camp arc, Yuno mastered the ability to form a mana skin to keep him from harm. This eventually leads him to discovering that he can apply the same technique into his spirit abilities, and thus bonds with his Wind Spirit Sylph with a great capacity. Unveiling in his battle with Rill in the finals of the Royal Knights tournament, Yuno unleashes the “Spirit Assimilation: Spirit Dive.”

This form gives him the half crown and wing (which is on the opposite side of Asta’s horn and wing in Black Asta form) and boosts his already strong wind magic to a dramatic degree. With this power-up shown later in the tournament, Yuno goes on to win the entire thing with En and Noelle. Soon fans will see this form make its official debut in the anime, but like the spoilers suggest, it will be awhile before this form makes an appearance. Fans have quite a few huge developments and battles to see before this.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

