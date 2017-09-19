The New ‘Black Clover’ Trailer Lives Up To The Hype

Black Clover looks better every time we see it, and the brand new trailer doesn’t fail to impress.

The newest trailer comes courtesy of Crunchyroll, who will be airing the series next month, and reveals a unique mix of magic, action, and interpersonal drama that should have fans excited for Studio Pierrot’s new series. Seen in the footage is more of the back and forth between series leads Asta and Yuno as they battle to see who can become the new Wizard King.

The new series looks gorgeous, with lush washes of oranges, reds, and blues highlighting the already colorful world of magic these characters inhabit. If you’re new to the series, you might have interrupted the battle descriptions between these two as less brutal in nature, but the trailer reveals a more antagonistic rivalry between them.

It’s also quite appar4aent early on how much of a power gap exists between the two. Asta wasn’t born with powers, but even against someone with substantial power, Yuno would still be impressive.

You can watch the newest trailer in the video above.

For those not familiar with the original manga, Black Clover was created by Yuki Tabata, who launched the series in the pages of Shonen Jump. The manga focuses on two orphans named Asta and Yuno, who were both discovered at an abandoned church on the same day. In this world, everyone has access to some sort of magic, and while Yuno holds immense magical powers, Asta mysteriously has no magic to call his own. Both receive grimoires at the age of 15, and it is then that Asta gains the powerful Anti-Magic that has the ability to destroy other magic.

The manga is being adapted by Studio Pierrot, who many will know from their successful adaptation of Naruto. Black Clover is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, with composition by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, character design by Itsuko Takeda and Kumiko Tokunaga, and music by Minako Seki.

Crunchyroll is expected to stream the episodes this October.

