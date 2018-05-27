‘Black Panther’ Gets Its Own Anime Makeovers

If you hadn’t noticed, Black Panther is still killing it at the box office. The movie is on track to earn at least a billion dollars worldwide, and its all-star cast has been reveling in its success. The world is loving all of the film’s stars, but the anime community is particularly obsessed with Michael B. Jordan thanks to his own otaku status.

So, it isn’t surprising to see fan-artist giving Black Panther anime makeovers to honor the actor.

It doesn’t take long to find anime-inspired renditions of Black Panther on the web. If you head to Twitter or Tumblr, fans have been sharing their anime takes on Jordan’s role and the entire Wakandan nation.

As you can see above, this particularly makeover mixes Black Panther with a true anime legend. The fan-art begins with Erik Killmonger in his full blue suit as he pronounces his kingship over Wakanda. The smooth makeover gives the baddie a stylized anime design, but it goes haywire in the next frame.

The second drawing shows Killmonger walking forward with some Japanese noise effects hovering above him. The swole villain is seen heading towards a baddie done in the style of Dio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the crossover works too well for anime fans.

Of course, the makeovers above aren’t not the only ones out there. Jordan’s vocal support of the anime fandom has led plenty of artists to pay him back with weeb-friendly artwork.

For those of you unfamiliar with Jordan and his connection to anime, you have a bit to learn. Over the years, the star has shown support to series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Bleach. The actor has used Twitter to share his reactions to new manga chapters and even reach out to sites like Manga Stream about publication delays. Most recently, Jordan used Twitter to shoutout Goku and Naruto as his heroes when a fan shaded him for liking mainstream anime.

Do you want Marvel Entertainment to look into an actual anime adaptation of Black Panther? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

