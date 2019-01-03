BLACKPINK Will Perform at Coachella and the Internet is Obsessed

Coachella has become one of the United States’ top musical festivals, and it looks like K-pop is ready to expand its presence at the event. After all, the event released its line up for 2019, and it turns out BLACKPINK will be coming to your area… if you happen to live near the Coachella grounds.

Earlier today, Coachella released its massive line up for 2019, and the event will feature dozens of top stars and rising artists. Acts like Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino will headline the event, but K-pop fans were quick to peek one familiar name on the line up poster. (via Billboard)

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Coachella, BLACKPINK is slated to perform at the event on April 12 and 19. The 4-member group marks the first female K-pop group to perform at the event, and they will be joined by another South Korean act. Hyukoh, an alternative rock band, is also slated to perform at the event.

BLACKPINK’s presence at the festival grabbed the attention of fans around the world, and you can see their reactions below were plenty excited. The band’s appearance further proves K-pop has grown roots in Western pop culture as the female group joins acts like BTS and EXO in the public eye. BLACKPINK will join the Japanese girl sgroup Perfume to spread the power of Asian pop music abroad, and netizens are here for the historic moment. Last year, Coachella broke the K-pop barrier for the very first time when the group Epik High was invited to perform.

As for K-pop’s growing girl ensemble, BLACKPINK’s big Coachella announcement is just one of several to have rocked the Internet as of late. The new year rang in news that rapper Jennie is dating a member of EXO named Kai. The unexpected news trended worldwide on social media shortly before fans turned their eye to singer Jisoo in honor of her birthday. Now, BLACKPINK is hitting center stage for its next big live stage, and fans from all over are wondering they’ll be able to hit up Coachella this year just to witness BLACKPINK’s revolution.

Are you excited to see this K-pop push at Coachella? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

BLACKPINK is in the Area

Like yeah cool I love Ariana but BLACKPINK AT COACHELLA — Kiel Tutin (@KielTutin) January 3, 2019

Queens

– dua lipa asked yg to collab with blackpink

– interscope’s ceo wanted to sign blackpink

– coachella’s founder flew to korea to personally invite blackpink



THE RELEVANCY, we are so proud — – (@nalalislay) January 3, 2019

Brace Yourselves

I’ve loved K-pop since the 90s. I’ve pushed for it in my content. I’ve had countless chats with music insiders about its Western breakthrough, which has been happening the past few years. BLACKPINK playing Coachella is hugely significant. The locals have no idea what’s coming. ?? pic.twitter.com/bod9uYr19m — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 3, 2019

Ezra Miller Stans

guys omg think of all the celebs that would ATTEND coachella cause of blackpink



exhibit a: this guy pic.twitter.com/jwVa1lsLyO — jc (@kapsyon) January 3, 2019

Ups, Ups, Ups

Bitch no the fuck Coachella doesn’t just let anyone perform. They’ve evolved heavily to accommodate popular culture but their indie roots are still present. Blackpink being there means they have PUBLIC INTEREST (w/o stepping foot in the US if I might add) BIG UPS TO THEM. — cleo (@colorcolorfan) January 3, 2019

It’s a Revolution

BLACKPINK is Flexing

3 days of 2019



jennie’s dating news

blackpink on gda

blackpink attending gaon chart music awards

blackpink personally invited by the founder to perform at coachella



ya’ll hold tight they keep on comin — ac (@onionkjn) January 3, 2019

But Really Though

people at coachella who has never heard of kpop before witnessing blackpink perform in front of them pic.twitter.com/7QDi49fRzw — ????? (@payoIapink) January 3, 2019

Where’s Our Full Album??

YG: “Blackpink will advance in west in 2019”



BLINKS:

“Keep it! We don’t want them in US! We want full album & better promo in korea!”



**BP will attend coachella



BLINKS:

“Ahhhhhhhh!!! Blackpink is the revolution! I’m so excited! ASKDHEZDBYUGSJAGK” — Monita ManoBananabels???? (@MBananabels) January 3, 2019

Uh, Fierce