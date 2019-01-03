BLACKPINK Will Perform at Coachella and the Internet is Obsessed

Anime

Coachella has become one of the United States’ top musical festivals, and it looks like K-pop is ready to expand its presence at the event. After all, the event released its line up for 2019, and it turns out BLACKPINK will be coming to your area… if you happen to live near the Coachella grounds.

Earlier today, Coachella released its massive line up for 2019, and the event will feature dozens of top stars and rising artists. Acts like Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino will headline the event, but K-pop fans were quick to peek one familiar name on the line up poster. (via Billboard)

According to Coachella, BLACKPINK is slated to perform at the event on April 12 and 19. The 4-member group marks the first female K-pop group to perform at the event, and they will be joined by another South Korean act. Hyukoh, an alternative rock band, is also slated to perform at the event.

BLACKPINK’s presence at the festival grabbed the attention of fans around the world, and you can see their reactions below were plenty excited. The band’s appearance further proves K-pop has grown roots in Western pop culture as the female group joins acts like BTS and EXO in the public eye. BLACKPINK will join the Japanese girl sgroup Perfume to spread the power of Asian pop music abroad, and netizens are here for the historic moment. Last year, Coachella broke the K-pop barrier for the very first time when the group Epik High was invited to perform.

As for K-pop’s growing girl ensemble, BLACKPINK’s big Coachella announcement is just one of several to have rocked the Internet as of late. The new year rang in news that rapper Jennie is dating a member of EXO named Kai. The unexpected news trended worldwide on social media shortly before fans turned their eye to singer Jisoo in honor of her birthday. Now, BLACKPINK is hitting center stage for its next big live stage, and fans from all over are wondering they’ll be able to hit up Coachella this year just to witness BLACKPINK’s revolution.

Are you excited to see this K-pop push at Coachella? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

