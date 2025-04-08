From Naruto to Delicious in Dungeon: A Guide to Anime for Beginners

Since its humbler beginnings, anime has exploded in popularity, a passive pastime to some and others becoming avid fans seeking all the merch, conventions, and comradery they can get. The subculture, like the fandoms of comic books, superheroes, and video games, was once mocked as cringy and for incel geeks. Now, it’s finally recognized as a respected pastime that’s had a complete glow-up in the eyes of society in relatively recent years, even coming toe-to-toe in rivaling the popularity, like that of devoted sports fans. There have even been some nifty sources for anime, such as the database MyAnimeList or even voice actor SungWon Cho, who provides suggestions on his YouTube channel, ProZD.
From young, blossoming novices to older generations seeking a new hobby, anime has charmed many with stunning visuals, beautiful music scores, heartfelt characters, gripping plots, and all-around masterpieces of storytelling mediums. While anime in itself isn’t just a single genre or interest but a vast sea, there are also many iffy tropes and cultural differences to wade through. But with so many choices and questionable content, where does one even begin getting into such a hobby? Well, whether you’re a younger fan in need of eye protection or a more mature newbie, we’re here to help!
For the Younger Budding Anime Fans
From otaku parents starting an anime journey for their kiddos or tweens interested in the fad themselves, these picks are a bit lighter for the beginner palate. Please be advised that it is strongly suggested that parents do their due diligence in screening anime themselves since, like with any piece of media, there is always a chance of certain topics, themes, visuals, or cultural differences that may not agree with specific family values. If you’re looking for some family-friendly anime fun, you’re in luck!
If your kid enjoys collections of cool monsters, we suggest:
- Pokémon
- Digimon
- Yo-kai Watch
- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Beyblade
- Monster Rancher
- Element Hunters
Or perhaps for the magical girl enthusiasts:
- Sailor Moon
- Cardcaptor Sakura
- Magical Doremi
- Jewelpet
- Pretty Cure
- Mewkledreamy
Want something silly or a slice-of-life? Here are some picks:
- Spy x Family
- Sgt Frog
- My Roommate is a Cat
- Natsume’s Book of Friends, Lucky Star, Nichijou, Chi’s Sweet Home, Hamtaro, Barakamon.
Craving action-packed and goofy adventures? Try:
- Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo
- Dragon Ball
- One Piece
- Sonic X
- Doraemon
- Little Witch Academia
For family movie night, we suggest some Studio Ghibli films:
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Spirited Away
- Arrietty
- The Boy and the Heron
- Castle in the Sky
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Ponyo
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- The Cat Returns
Also worth considering:
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower
- Any of the Pokemon movies.
For the More Mature Viewers Seeking a New Hobby
While the following suggested anime are for those who can handle more mature themes, we strongly suggest checking out the previous picks, as there are some gems that fans of any age can enjoy! From coming-of-age to relatability, there are many anime to choose from!
Whether feeling shy or awkward, these characters will probably make you feel better about yourself, give you a giggle, or even feel relatable:
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- Bocchi the Rock!
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Sonny Boy
- The Dangers in My Heart
- Teasing Master Takagi-san
- Skip And Loafer
- FLCL
- Dandadan
- Ranma 1/2
For those interested in sports and clubs:
- Haikyu!!
- Kuroko no Basket
- Free! Iwatobi Swim Club
- Blue Box
- Blue Lock
- K-On
- Do It Yourself!!
- Blue Period
- Chihayafuru
- Ping Pong the Animation
- Hyouka.
Some somewhat educational but mostly entertaining choices:
- Cells at Work!
- Dr. Stone
- Food Wars!
- Spice and Wolf
- Heaven’s Design Team
- Shirobako
Want action and adventure? These classics tend to be a great starting point for many:
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Monster
- Cowboy Bebop
- Space Dandy
- Samurai Champloo
- Naruto
- Attack on Titan
- Hunter x Hunter
- Demon Slayer
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- My Hero Academia
- Gurren Lagann
- Bleach
- Inuyasha
- Soul Eater
- Assassination Classroom
- Fairy Tail
- Yu Yu Hakusho
- Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion.
Or perhaps a bit darker/psychological/thought-provoking picks:
- Death Note
- Black Butler
- The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- Psycho-Pass
- Steins;Gate
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- School-Live!
- Future Diary
- Death Parade
Looking for something a bit silly?:
- One-Punch Man
- Mob Psycho 100
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- The Demon Girl Next Door
- Pop Team Epic
- KonoSuba
- Uncle From Another World
- Azumanga Daioh
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
- Gintama
Or some anime to chill out to:
- Aria the Animation
- Insomniacs After School
- Laid-Back Camp
A bit of fantasy to spice things up:
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Sword Art Online
- Mushi-Shi
- Land of the Lustrous
- Delicious in Dungeon
Romance anime that are sure to make your heart flutter:
- Ouran High School Host Club
- Horimiya
- Toradora!
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Fruits Basket
- Maid Sama!
- Kamisama Kiss
- My Little Monster
- My Dress-Up Darling
Apropos for the working adult:
- Aggretsuko
- Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku
- My Senpai Is Annoying
- Bartender Glass of God
- Great Pretender
Picks to watch about married life with your spouse:
- I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying
- The Way Of The Househusband
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You
For parents looking for a relatable break:
- Wolf Children
- Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- Sweetness and Lightning
- Bunny Drop
- Buddy Daddies
- Sakamoto Days
Movie night options include some more mature picks from Studio Ghibli:
- Princess Mononoke
- Porco Rosso
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- Whisper of the Heart
If you’ve exhausted your Ghibli options, we suggest these even more advanced offerings:
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
- Lonely Castle in the Mirror
- A Silent Voice
- Your Name
- Summer Wars
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- The Boy and the Beast
- Belle
- In This Corner Of The World
- A Whisker Away
- Perfect Blue
- Akira
- Tokyo Godfathers
- Paprika
What anime do you think is a great starting point for new fans? Let us know in the comments what picks you’d recommend as a lifelong fan or what your favorites are as a newbie!