From Naruto to Delicious in Dungeon: A Guide to Anime for Beginners

Since its humbler beginnings, anime has exploded in popularity, a passive pastime to some and others becoming avid fans seeking all the merch, conventions, and comradery they can get. The subculture, like the fandoms of comic books, superheroes, and video games, was once mocked as cringy and for incel geeks. Now, it’s finally recognized as a respected pastime that’s had a complete glow-up in the eyes of society in relatively recent years, even coming toe-to-toe in rivaling the popularity, like that of devoted sports fans. There have even been some nifty sources for anime, such as the database MyAnimeList or even voice actor SungWon Cho, who provides suggestions on his YouTube channel, ProZD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From young, blossoming novices to older generations seeking a new hobby, anime has charmed many with stunning visuals, beautiful music scores, heartfelt characters, gripping plots, and all-around masterpieces of storytelling mediums. While anime in itself isn’t just a single genre or interest but a vast sea, there are also many iffy tropes and cultural differences to wade through. But with so many choices and questionable content, where does one even begin getting into such a hobby? Well, whether you’re a younger fan in need of eye protection or a more mature newbie, we’re here to help!

Ponyo – Pokemon – Dragon Ball

For the Younger Budding Anime Fans

From otaku parents starting an anime journey for their kiddos or tweens interested in the fad themselves, these picks are a bit lighter for the beginner palate. Please be advised that it is strongly suggested that parents do their due diligence in screening anime themselves since, like with any piece of media, there is always a chance of certain topics, themes, visuals, or cultural differences that may not agree with specific family values. If you’re looking for some family-friendly anime fun, you’re in luck!

If your kid enjoys collections of cool monsters, we suggest:

Pokémon

Digimon

Yo-kai Watch

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Beyblade

Monster Rancher

Element Hunters

Or perhaps for the magical girl enthusiasts:

Sailor Moon

Cardcaptor Sakura

Magical Doremi

Jewelpet

Pretty Cure

Mewkledreamy

Want something silly or a slice-of-life? Here are some picks:

Spy x Family

Sgt Frog

My Roommate is a Cat

Natsume’s Book of Friends, Lucky Star, Nichijou, Chi’s Sweet Home, Hamtaro, Barakamon.

Craving action-packed and goofy adventures? Try:

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

Dragon Ball

One Piece

Sonic X

Doraemon

Little Witch Academia

For family movie night, we suggest some Studio Ghibli films:

My Neighbor Totoro

Spirited Away

Arrietty

The Boy and the Heron

Castle in the Sky

Howl’s Moving Castle

Ponyo

Kiki’s Delivery Service

The Cat Returns

Also worth considering:

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Any of the Pokemon movies.

Dr. Stone – Bocchi the Rock! – Haikyu!!

For the More Mature Viewers Seeking a New Hobby

While the following suggested anime are for those who can handle more mature themes, we strongly suggest checking out the previous picks, as there are some gems that fans of any age can enjoy! From coming-of-age to relatability, there are many anime to choose from!

Whether feeling shy or awkward, these characters will probably make you feel better about yourself, give you a giggle, or even feel relatable:

Komi Can’t Communicate

Bocchi the Rock!

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Sonny Boy

The Dangers in My Heart

Teasing Master Takagi-san

Skip And Loafer

FLCL

Dandadan

Ranma 1/2

For those interested in sports and clubs:

Haikyu!!

Kuroko no Basket

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club

Blue Box

Blue Lock

K-On

Do It Yourself!!

Blue Period

Chihayafuru

Ping Pong the Animation

Hyouka.

Some somewhat educational but mostly entertaining choices:

Cells at Work!

Dr. Stone

Food Wars!

Spice and Wolf

Heaven’s Design Team

Shirobako

Death Note – Fullmetal Alchemist – Toradora!

Want action and adventure? These classics tend to be a great starting point for many:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Monster

Cowboy Bebop

Space Dandy

Samurai Champloo

Naruto

Attack on Titan

Hunter x Hunter

Demon Slayer

Jujutsu Kaisen

My Hero Academia

Gurren Lagann

Bleach

Inuyasha

Soul Eater

Assassination Classroom

Fairy Tail

Yu Yu Hakusho

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion.



Or perhaps a bit darker/psychological/thought-provoking picks:

Death Note

Black Butler

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Psycho-Pass

Steins;Gate

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

School-Live!

Future Diary

Death Parade

Looking for something a bit silly?:

One-Punch Man

Mob Psycho 100

My Deer Friend Nokotan

The Demon Girl Next Door

Pop Team Epic

KonoSuba

Uncle From Another World

Azumanga Daioh

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Gintama

Or some anime to chill out to:

Aria the Animation

Insomniacs After School

Laid-Back Camp



A bit of fantasy to spice things up:

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sword Art Online

Mushi-Shi

Land of the Lustrous

Delicious in Dungeon

Romance anime that are sure to make your heart flutter:

Ouran High School Host Club

Horimiya

Toradora!

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Fruits Basket

Maid Sama!

Kamisama Kiss

My Little Monster

My Dress-Up Darling

Wolf Children – Aggretsuko – Bartender Glass of God

Apropos for the working adult:

Aggretsuko

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

My Senpai Is Annoying

Bartender Glass of God

Great Pretender

Picks to watch about married life with your spouse:

I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying

The Way Of The Househusband

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

For parents looking for a relatable break:

Wolf Children

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Sweetness and Lightning

Bunny Drop

Buddy Daddies

Sakamoto Days

Movie night options include some more mature picks from Studio Ghibli:

Princess Mononoke

Porco Rosso

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Whisper of the Heart

If you’ve exhausted your Ghibli options, we suggest these even more advanced offerings:

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

A Silent Voice

Your Name

Summer Wars

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Boy and the Beast

Belle

In This Corner Of The World

A Whisker Away

Perfect Blue

Akira

Tokyo Godfathers

Paprika

What anime do you think is a great starting point for new fans? Let us know in the comments what picks you’d recommend as a lifelong fan or what your favorites are as a newbie!