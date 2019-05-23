New Blade of the Immortal Anime Releases First Details

Blade of the Immortal is one of Japan’s most famous samurai tales, and it is set to make a comeback this year. After getting a very impressive live-action film, the Hiroaki Samura title is ready for an anime venture, and new details about the upcoming show have gone live.

Not long ago, Kodansha made an announcement confirming a new Blade of the Immortal anime is on its way. The adaptation has yet to settle on a format, leaving it open to a possible movie or full on series. However, fans do know one thing about the series, and that it its scope.

As it turns out, Blade of the Immortal is pursing a “complete anime adaptation”, and fans could not be any more excited (via ANN).

Not only is a new anime adaptation coming for Blade of the Immortal, but the franchise is about to welcome a sequel. At long last, the story will pursue its next chapter as a sequel manga heads to print. Blade of the Immortal — Bakumatsu Arc will begin publication in July under Kodansha. Kenji Takigawa will write its story while Kyu Suenobu does art. Samura is listed as a collaborator, so the sequel will hopefully retain much of its original flair.

Blade of the Immortal was originally created by Hiroaki Samura for Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 1993, and the series was later adapted into an anime in 2008 by Bee Train and Production I.G. The series has been licensed for an English-language release by Dark Horse Comics, and even had a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2017. The series is described as such:

“Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents’ killers…and his quest won’t end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!”

