One Piece Finally Redeems Sanji With Much Needed Anime Save

One Piece fans might have been displeased at the depiction of Sanji in the past few weeks but fortunately, the latest episodes have just redeemed him, and there is even better content to come. While the controversy regarding the character and how he has been portrayed in the anime as compared to the manga might be a bit overblown, the anime shows that there is no real bias behind the scenes, and they are not hatching plans to ruin the image and reputation of a character.

One Piece episode 1128, titled The Nightmare Strikes – Warrior God of Science and Defense, Saint Saturn, premiered on 4th May 2025, and it was yet another amazing episode that went viral. While a lot of interesting developments occurred in the episode, it is worth noting that Sanji not only looked gorgeous, but his action sequence, where he saved Bonney from Kuma’s laser attack, was one of the episode’s major highlights. While the sequence wasn’t as amazing as the absolute insanity the studio has peaked with, it was still a great moment and is a good sign that the better coming moments will be done justice.

Sanji’s Showing in the New Episode Was Great

The episode featured Sanji using his Observation Haki, or as he calls it, the Lady Radar, and coming to Bonney’s rescue, who was frozen after seeing her father’s image in the face of the hollow, robotic Pacifista that was about to attack her. However, the gang’s retreat is brought to a halt by Saint Saturn. While Luffy finishes up his fight against Admiral Kizaru, Bonney rushes in anger and, in tears at Saturn, trying to take revenge on him for what she did to his father and manages to stab his chest.

For those unaware, the controversy regarding Sanji was sparked again when the anime’s new opening song was revealed. It removed Sanji from a panel that had all of the Straw Hats, and added a scene where he had heart eyes for Bonney, a character who stirred discourse after revelations about her age were unveiled. Many Sanji fans noted that this was not a one-off occasion and claimed the studio had an agenda against the character. This even led to one of the anime’s former episode directors to enlighten the fandom about the in and outs of the production and how such a thing could not be possible.

Sanji’s Best Moments In Egghead Are Yet To Come

Sanji, without a doubt, had some of the best moments in the anime, such as his fight with Queen, his tears at Luffy’s plea, his request for help from Robin, and many more. All those were enhanced in the anime, and there are some great incoming moments that continue to highlight his character as well as his strength. With Egghead Part 2 blessing fans with some amazing animation, action, and visuals, Sanji is going to prove why he is the best Straw Hat, as the anime looks to bring out his best to fans.