HIDIVE Is Teaming Up With Pluto TV With Weekend Anime Marathons for May

Pluto TV has kicked off its Ani‑May celebration with the launch of ANIME x HIDIVE, a new 24/7 channel that brings a curated selection of HIDIVE licensed titles to free ad-supported streaming for the first time this May. This launch brings about Pluto TV’s most extensive anime expansion to date, delivering over 800 hours of television series, more than 120 feature films, and upwards of 50 fresh series across five new ad-free channels. Alongside ANIME x HIDIVE, fans will find dedicated channels for Pluto TV Anime Comedy and a round-the-clock Inuyasha marathon, while Anime Movies and a Kids Anime channel will roll out later in the month.

Rather than isolated premieres, ANIME x HIDIVE offers immersive all-day weekend marathons slated to run every Saturday and the final Friday night throughout May. Fans can gear up for five distinct marathons featuring the competitive rivalries of Food Wars, the magical duels of Fate/Stay Night, the lighthearted friendship of K-On!, the witty exchanges of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, and the emotional journey of Clannad. Each marathon runs nonstop from midnight to midnight your local time, or in Clannad’s case, for two days, delivering back-to-back episodes to satisfy both newcomers and seasoned viewers.

What to Know About Pluto TV’s Weekend Marathon Schedule

ANIME x HIDIVE debuted on May 1st, marking the first time HIDIVE’s catalog has been available free on a FAST (Free Ad‑Supported Streaming Television) channel. This free model brings the joy of watching all-time classics for viewers who might not subscribe to multiple platforms but still crave a premium anime viewing experience. Whether you are catching up on a series you missed or revisiting long-loved episodes, these marathons promise uninterrupted deep dives into some of anime’s most celebrated stories. Here’s the line-up:

On Saturday, May 3rd, all-day viewers got to binge Food Wars, a high-stake culinary drama that pits aspiring chefs against each other in mouthwatering and intense competition.

On Saturday, May 10th, all day, the channel will air Fate/Stay Night, an epic tale of magic destiny and supernatural conflict as masters and servants clash for the Holy Grail.

On Saturday, May 17th, through Sunday May 18th, K On will showcase the lighthearted charm of a high school music club navigating friendship and first performances.

On Saturday, May 24th, all day there will be a My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU marathon offering sardonic wit and emotional growth from three unlikely friends solving social dilemmas.

Finally on Friday, May 30th, through Saturday, May 31st, viewers can immerse themselves in Clannad, an enduring classic about family loss and redemption with two days of nonstop episodes. The two day Clannad event in particular caters to fans of emotionally resonant narratives, running without pause from Friday morning through Saturday night.

ANIME × HIDIVE picks its shows by combining HIDIVE’s editorial choices with watching data from Pluto TV viewers to spot both big hits and under‑the‑radar gems. The team looks at what people are watching most, listens to fan feedback, and balances genres so there’s something for newcomers and die-hard fans alike. Fans can expect to see titles like Food Wars, Fate/Stay Night, Helck, and The Dangers in My Heart sprinkling the schedule beyond the marathon weekend events.

How to Watch This Anime Marathon?

Pluto TV is currently the largest FAST (Free Ad‑Supported Streaming Television) service, with 24 million monthly active users enjoying free channels every month. By teaming up with Pluto TV, HIDIVE taps into that audience without asking viewers to subscribe, adding to its presence on Amazon Prime Video Channels and smart‑TV partners like Samsung, LG, and VIZIO. With content available on all major smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers, catching the latest marathons is as simple as opening the Pluto TV app or visiting pluto.tv.

You can access ANIME x HIDIVE via the Pluto TV app on iOS Android Fire TV, Roku Samsung Vizio, or any major smart TV platform or simply visit pluto.tv. No additional account or authentication is required beyond the Pluto TV platform. Fans can also bookmark specific episodes and series in the on-demand library which holds select marathon titles for a limited time after their broadcast. Whether at home or on the go, these weekend marathons offer effortless anime immersion at zero cost.