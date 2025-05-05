Fullmetal Alchemist’s Manga Returns in Full Color on Webtoon This Week

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most beloved manga and anime series out there. Published through Square Enix’s Gangan Comics imprint, it earned acclaim for its amazing artwork and engaging plotline. The manga led to two highly popular anime series, with the earlier show diverging from the original influential manga, whereas the later version, Brotherhood, was more manga-accurate. The manga continues to be one of the most successful, selling over 80 million copies worldwide. Webtoon Entertainment Inc., owners of the website for digital comics, has announced it is partnering with Square Enix to release the original Fullmetal Alchemist manga in a new format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Webtoon comics are formatted in mind for vertical scrolling. The original Fullmetal Alchemist was released in magazines and volumes, and it is meant to be read like a traditional manga, from right to left. However, Webtoon Entertainment has reformatted the classic manga, rearranging the panels to optimize vertical scrolling. The original story was released with no color, just like all manga, but the new Webtoon version of Fullmetal Alchemist will launch in color. Fans can begin reading the new vertical scroll format for Fullmetal Alchemist on the Webtoon English-language website on May 7th.

It’s not rated 9+/10 on MAL for nothing 🦾#FullMetalAlchemist is coming soon to #WEBTOON pic.twitter.com/lAJzpNJbdk — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) May 5, 2025

Why You Should Read Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist exists in a world where alchemy is used for fantastical results. The series stars two brothers searching for the ever-elusive philosopher’s stone to regain parts of their bodies they lost while attempting to bring their mother back to life. The manga and anime adaptations quickly grew in popularity thanks to their spectacular fight sequences, endearing characters, and a story with a little bit more to chew on than a traditional action-adventure narrative. Fans were initially disappointed with the change in direction the original anime took from the manga; this is why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is more widely accepted as the definitive animated take of the manga. Animated studio Bones produced both shows.

While both anime adaptations are worth taking a look at, the classic manga should also be read to fully appreciate the series. You get more of Hiromu Arakawa’s dynamic artwork and panel structure. The series became a massive hit thanks to the hard work of Arakawa, using the manga medium to deliver a thought-provoking theme about sacrifices, racism, global conflict, and family ties. Despite how popular the series remains, the original storyline has been over since the final chapter was released in 2010. There haven’t been any continuations of the narrative since Brotherhood finished airing back in 2010 and The Sacred Star of Milos film in 2011.

Bones

Webtoon’s release of the original manga on its website is one of the attempts to make the series remain relevant. There was also a live-action adaptation of the manga, simply called Fullmetal Alchemist, from 2017. While the movie received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it was successful enough to receive two sequels, The Revenge of Scar and The Last Transmutation, in 2022. Besides the anime and films, there was also a Light Novel adaptation of the series written by Makoto Inoue that launched alongside the ongoing manga in 2003.