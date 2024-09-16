Bleach Kicks Off 20th Anniversary With Special Poster

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be coming back for new episodes this Fall, and the Bleach anime is kicking off its 20th anniversary celebration overall with a cool new poster. Bleach's anime first made its debut in Japan back in October 2004, and that means that this October will also mark 20 years since the series first premiere. The franchise will be celebrating with not only a new wave of episodes for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but there is the tease that there will be even more ways the franchise will be celebrating this huge milestone in the near future.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the latest entry of the franchise adapting the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, and with it fans have been able to finally see some of the moments animated that they have been hoping to see for well over a decade at this point. Now as part of the 20th anniversary, Bleach's biggest foes have gotten a re-do in a special new poster highlighting the biggest arcs in the anime to date. You can check out Bleach's 20th anniversary poster below:

(Photo: Poster for Bleach's 20th anime anniversary - Shueisha / Pierrot)

What's Next for Bleach's 20th Anniversary?

Bleach's 20th anniversary celebration has just kicked off, so there are still plenty of opportunities to announce special ways for the franchise to celebrate this massive milestone. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will begin airing on October 5th, and will be streaming its episodes with Hulu. This will be one of the major franchises returning for new episodes as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will start the first half of the final battles for the series overall.

This was a project that fans never expected to see. When Bleach's original TV anime run came to an end before it got to the final arc of the manga, fans had been hoping beyond hope that the anime would be returning to adapt the final arc someday. It had seemed like the chance for this to actually happen had long passed, but it was surprisingly announced to be returning with a new anime as part of the celebration for its 15th anniversary. But now that it's all these years later, there could be an even bigger project in the works for the occasion.

What Could Happen in Bleach's Future?

Bleach has been teasing a "transcendent" new project now in the works as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, and this could range from pretty big to huge. For example, Naruto celebrated its own 20th anniversary not long ago with a special worldwide popularity poll that saw fans voting for their favorite character. Then that character got a brand new one-shot manga from series creator Masashi Kishimoto himself. The franchise is also in the works on four new episodes bringing back that first Naruto series for a new adventure. So there's a lot of potential for what Bleach can accomplish.

Given that Bleach's anime is already in the works on new episodes, it's likely that it's not a full anime project on top of things. There's also the brand new manga arc that Kubo had teased with his previous return to the series that could get a significant update. But reportedly, what has gotten attention is the fact that a new Hollywood produced live-action Bleach film is apparently in the works with Warner Bros. Pictures. It has yet to be officially announced or confirmed, but would be a new project worth of this massive milestone.