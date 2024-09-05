Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Cour 3 Release Date

Bleach is moving full speed ahead with its latest anime, and Ichigo Kurosaki knows he will reunite with fans soon enough. If you did not realize, this fall will host the premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season (cour) three. We have been on edge for months waiting for the anime's release date to go live, and today, we learned Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will return on October 5.

The update comes straight from the team at Pierrot as a new Bleach promo was released in Japan. It was there fans learned Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season three will go live on October 5 in Japan. As usual, fans can expect the anime to hit up streaming through Disney+ and/or Hulu depending on their region. And if you need to catch up on the new Bleach anime ahead of season three, those streaming services will have you covered.

The fall season is usually a big one for the anime industry, and the 2024 season is no different. Bleach will help usher in the fall cour before other hits like Dragon Ball Daima and Dandadan go live. Other series like Blue Lock, Uzumaki, Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World, Sword Art Online, and Blue Exorcist are also gunning for a comeback this October. Fans will have plenty on their queues to watch, so you best start sorting your watchlist now.

The Future of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

As for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the anime got its start back in October 2022 after the main Bleach series ended in 2012. The comeback promised to adapt the rest of Tite Kubo's hit manga that Pierrot was unable to animate back in the day. Following its launch, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War became a top hit with fans, and its second cour premiered in July 2023. Now, season three is on the horizon, and Bleach expects to release a fourth and final season afterwards.

If you want to know more about Bleach and its supernatural flair, the series is easy to find. Kubo's manga is finished, so the title can be read on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you want to see from this latest Bleach season? Are you caught up with the hit series? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.