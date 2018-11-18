‘Bleach’ Animator Shares Impressive Take on Venom

Bleach was one of the most popular anime series during its heyday, and a lot of that popularity is due to the strong and fun designs of its characters. Much of that came from character designer for the anime, Masashi Kudo, who continues to share great designs.

One such share is his take on Venom, or more specifically, the Venom that recently appeared in Sony’s Venom.

The recent take on Venom may have resulted in a split response between fans and critics, but the character was a huge hit for most. This includes Kudo, whose fierce take on the character would make for a great anime series based on the popular Marvel anti-hero/villain. Though Marvel’s anime outings didn’t quite work out the first time, fans would surely see a Venom series.

As for the film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed among others as the it follows Eddie Brock, a journalist who gains supernatural powers when he bonds with an alien symbiote who came to conquer Earth. It is the first film in Sony’s initiative to create a universe surrounding Spider-Man characters alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kudo has previously shared love for the Bleach series with a sweet new sketch of Rukia, an alluring sketch of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, as well as an equally as striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

It’s not just Bleach either, Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker. This cool shout-out to Venom now joins this impressive collection of sketches. Studio Pierrot recently excited fans also when it revealed a new piece of Bleach character art for the studio’s Jump Festa 2019 showcase. Studio Pierrot is celebrating its 40 years by sharing new art of the various series they have produced over the years, and Bleach was one of the lucky franchises.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.