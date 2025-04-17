Solo Leveling Finally Drops a Blu-ray Release Date With Pre-Orders Open Now

After dominating Crunchyroll with its breathtaking fight scenes, A-1 Pictures’ Solo Leveling is ready to burst into our homes as Season 1’s Blu-ray edition has been given a release date. Despite being one of the most popular shows of all time on Crunchyroll, fans of physical home media were left behind when Solo Leveling‘s two seasons were released on streaming. Thankfully, with Season 2 being such a hit, Crunchyroll is making things right as the start of Sung Jinwoo’s journey is coming to Blu-ray.

Solo Leveling, based on the manhwa by Chugong, is a power-fantasy action series, following Jinwoo’s mission to “level up” in a world where people’s power levels are predetermined and unchangeable. Season 1 introduced audiences to Jinwoo, who was then known as the “weakest hunter in the world,” and often got injured on missions, before a life-threatening dungeon gave him mysterious powers. To call Solo Leveling a success would be an understatement. As well as staggeringly high viewing figures, the show has been nominated in 13 categories at this year’s annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Solo Leveling Season 1’s Blu-ray Is Available to Pre-Order

Fans of Solo Leveling have Crunchyroll to thank for the new physical release. Season 1 is set to release on Blu-ray on July 22nd, and fans can already pre-order the format. As well as the standard Blu-ray release, Crunchyroll has also put together a Limited Edition version, which also includes a 68-page art book with an interview with the show’s action director Yoshihiro Kanno, other key staff interviews, plus art cards and a sticker sheet.

Both the standard Blu-ray and the Limited Edition versions come with Season 1’s special features. The bonus features include a creditless version of the OP and end credits, a collection of the show’s trailers and promos, the mid-season recap episode, and “The Leveling of Solo Leveling” behind-the-scenes documentary.

Both versions will release on July 22nd. They can be pre-ordered from the Crunchyroll online store now. The standard edition Blu-ray is on sale at $52.49, and the Limited Edition is currently priced at $67.49. If you hadn’t guessed from the name, supplies of the Limited Edition version are, well… limited.

Solo Leveling Season 3, When?

Despite being one of the most popular shows of 2024, if not the past decade, Solo Leveling still hasn’t been greenlit for a third season yet. While Season 2 put a stop to the biggest threat facing Korea at that point, the creatures of Jeju Island, after Jinwoo came in and solo’d the Ant King, the finale set up some even greater, and more mysterious threats for the third season.

There is currently no news as to when Season 3 might be announced. Some were expecting an update at this year’s AnimeJapan expo, but that has been and gone with no announcement. Season 3 is almost a guarantee given the staggering success of Season 2. It’s a good thing the series is being released on Blu-ray for fans to dive back into Sung Jinwoo’s story while we all wait.

H/T: Press release