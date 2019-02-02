‘Bleach’ Gets Awesome ’90s Makeover

Tite Kubo’s Bleach was one of the most popular action series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump during its tenure, and pretty much dominated most of the 2000s after its original debut. But what would it have looked like if it came out in the 1990s?

One artist imagined just that and gave quite the awesome makeover to Bleach‘s Ichigo and Orihime, and they definitely would have fit right into the decade. You can check it out below.

Artist @FITStarrySky on Twitter shared the above 1990s re-imagining of Bleach and seeing how well Ichigo and Orihime look in this particular character design style and brighter neon hits home just how well the series would have worked in that decade. Though Bleach is more enigmatic of the darker tone of 2000s anime series, the series has characters that are particularly well adapting to softer color palettes and character design.

The extra bit of awesome Bleach fan goodness comes with the chosen “subtitle” for the image, “Halcyon Days.” Fans of the series know that particular phrase carries a huge amount of feelings between the particular Ichigo and Orihime pairing. When she left the human world before the Invasion of Hueco Mundo arc, Ichigo was the one she wanted to say goodbye too. The whole thing is marked with “Goodbye, Halcyon Days,” so it’s double meaning hits even harder with such nostalgic looking art.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

