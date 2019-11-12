Bleach Fan Finds Never-Before-Seen Easter Egg

It has been years since Bleach hit up fans with new episodes, but fans are never afraid to revisit the series. Even today, the anime continues to draw in new fans thanks to Ichigo Kurosaki and his insane supernatural gifts. With so many fresh eyes on the anime, it makes sense new secrets would pop up about the title, and it seems one such fan made note of an easter egg that no one else has noticed.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as ow3ntrillson posted a screenshot they took from Bleach. The episode comes from one of the anime’s latter arcs as Ichigo is seen with Kujo Ginjo, the leader of Xcution. And if you look to the right, you will see a certain reference.

Seriously, it is hard to miss once it is pointed. The fan event went so far as to circle the easter egg so no one would pass over it.

As you can see, the reference relates to the studio in charge of Bleach. The production company behind the show was Studio Pierrot, and the easter egg isn’t subtle with its shoutout. After all, a store sign reads “Hair Studio Pierrot” which is about as straightforward as you can get.

Of course, fans are surprised they hadn’t noticed this blatant reference until now, but it shouldn’t too surprising. Unfortunately, the final arc of Bleach‘s anime was not well received by fans. The filler story followed a group known as Xcution who took spiritual energy from people able to amass Fullbring powers. Ichigo was one such person after he lost his powers in a final fight with Aizen. Given how little this arc thrilled fans, you can’t blame them for not combing over each episode’s frames for secrets, but netizens are glad this fan picked up on Studio Pierrot’s clever shoutout.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.