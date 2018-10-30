‘Bleach’ Live-Action Star Brings Out Byakuya In Time For Halloween

Anime may not have the best reputation with live-action adaptations, but studios are looking to turn that around. With lots of high-profile projects being worked on, both the U.S. and Japan are going all in on anime. So, you can see why fans were grateful that Bleach‘s live-action movie went over well.

In fact, it might have gone too well. After all, one of its stars is channeling his Soul Reaper outside of set, and Miyavi is breaking out his Zanpakuto for fun because why not?

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to a surprise when video surfaced of Miyavi back in his Soul Reaper robes. The singer-actor posted footage of him dressed up as Byakuya with his family, and it has got fans cooing.

miyavi, who played byakuya in the bleach live action movie, uploaded these videos of his family cosplaying bleach characters and it’s possibly the cutest thing i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/enGqJ7bXya — caro (@gintokies) October 28, 2018

As you can see above, the clip begins with Miyavi doing mock scenes with his kids. The video hones in on the star as he plays with his daughter, calling out to her as if she were Rukia. The next scene focuses on Miyavi as he acts against his son. The last scene then focuses on the two kids who are dressed as Soul Reapers, and Miyavi’s laughter can be heard from behind the camera.

So, clearly, the family that cosplays anime together is one that sticks together.

For those who don’t know, Miyavi is the actor behind Bleach‘s live-action take on Byakuya. The Japanese rock star was tasked with playing the fearsome Soul Reaper, and his work on the film has been praised by fans. Miyavi’s stoic performance aligned with Byakuya in every way, but this video proves he’s nothing like the actual character. After all, when is the last time you heard the 10th Division Captain laugh like this?

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Bleach‘s live-action film is now available on Netflix. The film stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.