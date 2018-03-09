‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Reveals First-Look At Renji, Ishida

Bleach may have ended its tenure on the small screen years ago, but that doesn’t mean it cannot tackle the big screen. This summer, Tite Kubo’s supernatural series will make a comeback as its first live-action project drops. Bleach is set to debut in July, and fans got their first-look at the movie not too long ago.
Now, those very same fans are in for a treat. After all, the film’s first images of Renji and Ishida have gone live.
Over on Twitter, the page for Bleach released character visuals for the leads. Along with Renji and Ishida, a still of Byakuya was shared with fans as well. You can check out the images and the characters’ details below!
／
阿散井恋次役に早乙女太一❗
＼
朽木ルキアの幼なじみ、阿散井恋次（あばらいれんじ）役に、#早乙女太一 さんが決定❗ 死神界の掟を破ったルキアを連れ戻すため、黒崎一護に刀を向ける⚔💥 迫力の殺陣アクションにご期待ください❗
🔥映画『#BLEACH』7.20公開❗ #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/76lXDaFB6V— 映画『BLEACH』公式 (@bleach_moviejp) March 9, 2018
Saotome Taichi will play Renji Abarai. According to Bleach, the character will be much like the one Kubo made years ago. Renji will be a childhood friend to Rukia, and he will turn his sword against Ichigo in order to save her. However, Rukia’s decision to break a law of the Soul Society will make things more difficult than Renji had expected.
／
朽木白哉役にMIYAVI❗
＼
朽木ルキアの兄、朽木白哉（くちきびゃくや）役に、世界を舞台に活躍するギタリスト #MIYAVI さんが決定❗ 冷静沈着かつ厳格な性格、死神の中でも血筋・実力ともに抜きん出た白哉は、絶対的な強さで黒崎一護に迫る⚔💥
🔥映画『#BLEACH』7.20公開❗ #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/JZ2AvjjxfV— 映画『BLEACH』公式 (@bleach_moviejp) March 8, 2018
As for Byakuya, the character will be played by Miyavi. The character is Rukia’s older brother and the head of the Kuchiki Clan. Miyavi will have a major role in Bleach moving forward, and the film says the actor imbues Byakuya with a strong strength.
／
石田雨竜役に吉沢亮❗
＼
黒崎一護のクラスメイトにして、死神に対抗する“滅却師（クインシー）”という種族の生き残り、石田雨竜（いしだうりゅう）役に、#吉沢亮 さんが決定❗ 弓状の武器🏹を持ち、鋭い眼光の先にあるものとは…👀⁉
🔥映画『#BLEACH』7.20公開❗ #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/UFCsB0yJZB— 映画『BLEACH』公式 (@bleach_moviejp) March 8, 2018
Bleach will also introduce Ishida, a friend to Ichigo and a powerful Quincy. The character will be played by Ryo Yoshizawa. The film does not say much about the boy’s power, but Bleach admits his Quincy heritage makes him an enemy to Soul Reapers and that he has sharp eyesight.
For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.
