‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Reveals First-Look At Renji, Ishida

Bleach may have ended its tenure on the small screen years ago, but that doesn’t mean it cannot tackle the big screen. This summer, Tite Kubo’s supernatural series will make a comeback as its first live-action project drops. Bleach is set to debut in July, and fans got their first-look at the movie not too long ago.

Now, those very same fans are in for a treat. After all, the film’s first images of Renji and Ishida have gone live.

Over on Twitter, the page for Bleach released character visuals for the leads. Along with Renji and Ishida, a still of Byakuya was shared with fans as well. You can check out the images and the characters’ details below!

Saotome Taichi will play Renji Abarai. According to Bleach, the character will be much like the one Kubo made years ago. Renji will be a childhood friend to Rukia, and he will turn his sword against Ichigo in order to save her. However, Rukia’s decision to break a law of the Soul Society will make things more difficult than Renji had expected.

As for Byakuya, the character will be played by Miyavi. The character is Rukia’s older brother and the head of the Kuchiki Clan. Miyavi will have a major role in Bleach moving forward, and the film says the actor imbues Byakuya with a strong strength.

Bleach will also introduce Ishida, a friend to Ichigo and a powerful Quincy. The character will be played by Ryo Yoshizawa. The film does not say much about the boy’s power, but Bleach admits his Quincy heritage makes him an enemy to Soul Reapers and that he has sharp eyesight.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

What do you think of these characters’ live-action looks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!