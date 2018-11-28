‘Bleach’ Sequel Reveals Sneak-Peek At Hisagi’s Bankai

Bleach may have closed its main story a few years ago, but the supernatural series has yet to call it quits for good. These days, Bleach lives on through its spin-off Can’t Fear Your Own World, and a new teaser for the title just teased an important power.

After all, Shuhei Hisagi has yet to whip out his Bankai, and fans just got a first-look at the terrifying technique.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a promo for the third volume of Can’t Fear Your Own World hit social media, and fans were quick to spot something important on the promo. As you can see below, the page includes an inset image of Hisagi in the top-left, and it shows a rough sketch of the Soul Reaper using his Bankai.

The black-and-white promo does not reveal anything major about the technique, but Bleach fans can make out a few details. The fighter seems to be shadowed in this sketch, and Hisagi appears to have a chain around his neck. The metal extends far beyond the Soul Reaper, and his newly shaped Zanpakuto is barely visible through a series of text bubbles.

At this point, there’s no telling what Hisagi will be able to do with his Bankai, but fans are intrigued by this teaser. Not only does it confirm the Soul Reaper really can use Bankai, but it seems it is powerful enough to change his uniform a la Ichigo Kurosaki. Now, fans are studying Hisagi’s known Zanpakuto abilities in hopes of piecing together his Bankai.

So far, fans know a fair bit about the fighter’s Shikai. Hisagi’s Zanpakuto is named Kazeshini which translates to Death Wind in English. It has a powerful Shikai that transforms Hisagi’s sealed sword into two scythe-like blades, and they are connected by a spiked chain. Now, it looks like this morbid motif will be carried on with Hisagi’s Bankai, and fans know the technique is going to be a devastating one once its gets unleashed.

So, what do you think this Bankai’s power will be? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.