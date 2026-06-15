Black Clover Season 2 Releases Special Trailer for Anime’s Return

Black Clover is finally going to be making its return to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Fall, and it’s getting ready in style with a special trailer showing off everything that happened in the anime so far. Black Clover is one of the most highly anticipated franchise returns of the year, and it’s because fans have been waiting five years since the end of the first season. It’s going to be throwing fans right back into the thick of the action, so it’s more necessary than ever to catch up with it all.

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Black Clover fans have a lot to celebrate this year as following the end of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series earlier this Spring, the anime has finally confirmed that Season 2 of the series is going to be making its debut this October. That gives fans a couple of months to catch up with it all, and Black Clover is helping fans in this matter with a special recap video showing off the 170 episode long debut season. You can check it out in below as shared by the anime’s official X account.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Black Clover Season 2 will be airing this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. While it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes outside of Japan when they hit. Much of the production staff has been confirmed as well with Ayataka Tanemura taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music.

Ayataka Tanemura was the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and the film was very well received by fans. So while this is a huge change from the first season of the series, it’s likely going to be as well received if the new episodes look anything close to what the movie looked like in motion. It’s an improbable ask, for sure, but not an impossible one if the anime’s team was given enough production time and staff to make the anime’s return as great as possible.

What’s Happening in Black Clover Season 2?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 is going to be picking up right after that cliffhanger ending from the first season five years ago. The series had left off following the initial attack from the Dark Triad that led to Captain Yami’s capture, and that means Asta and the others only had three days in order to train their power in an attempt for a rematch. Now kicking off a new raid on the Spade Kingdom, it’s going to be nothing but high octane fights from here on out for the anime.

This is also the penultimate arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, so it does remain to be seen just how long this new season of Black Clover will actually be. It’s not likely that it’s going to run on a weekly basis like the first season did. Much like how One Piece has shifted over to a seasonal release schedule after nearly 30 years, it’s likely that we’ll see Black Clover return for a single cour or two (from potentially 12-24 episodes) before taking a break and returning in 2027 or 2028.

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