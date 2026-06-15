Bleach Accidentally Reveals Final Season Release Date, Fans Claim

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has yet to officially confirm a release date for the anime’s final season, but fans claim that the date has been accidentally revealed much earlier than expected with a mysterious update. Bleach fans have been eagerly hoping to see the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga properly adapted into an anime for nearly two decades at this point, and the franchise is finally setting up for this grand finale later this Summer. But a release date has yet to be officially set for the anime.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has only confirmed that it’s going to be airing this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a leaked release date attached to an ongoing Bleach Line Manga release (as spotted by 0icha on X) seemingly attaches a July 25th release date for the anime. But when checking the same source as of the time of this writing, that date has since been removed. Which makes this potential release date all the more curious.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity potentially releasing on July 25th both does and doesn’t make sense. Depending on how long the final cour of the series will be, it has to run within the Summer 2026 anime schedule and wrap heading into October. This would be too far into July for the anime to actually premiere its episodes, but it would be possible if there are going to be more than one episode dropped at a time. We’ll get a much fuller update on the final season soon enough.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July, and that’s where we’ll likely get an official release date announced for the anime. That also makes the July 25th release date seem even more likely, but anything could happen at this point. At least fans will be able to catch the first three episodes of the new season soon enough as part of a special event coming to theaters at the end of June.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Season Comes to Theaters This Month

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th ahead of the final season’s full premiere, and tickets for the limited screening event are now on sale. The screening will offer both Japanese and English language dubbed versions, and include an an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about the final season’s production

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the fourth and final phase of this new generation of the anime, and it’s going to be the ultimate conclusion to a franchise fans have been waiting to see for a very long time. That makes it all the more important to catch up with it all in the meantime as Bleach’s entire original series and Thousand-Year Blood War are now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.