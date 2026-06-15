Surprise Crunchyroll Fantasy Isekai Returns for Season 2 After 2 Years (First Look Released)

Crunchyroll has a ton of new anime to look forward to through the rest of the year, and now that includes one surprising fantasy series that has confirmed it’s going to return for a second season after two years away. Crunchyroll is gearing up for some big updates during Anime Expo 2026 later this July, and recently confirmed a huge new wave of exclusive anime licenses that they will be offering through the rest of 2026 to help get ready for the event. This now includes Sasaki and Peeps, which is coming back for more episodes this Fall.

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The anime adaptation for Buncololi and Kantoku’s Sasaki and Peeps made its debut back in 2024 with no real signs that the franchise was going to be returning for new episodes, but it’s finally been confirmed that Season 2 of the series is going to be making its debut later this October. To help celebrate the fact that the anime is finally coming back for new episodes, you can check out the first look trailer for Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 below.

Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 Drops First Look at October 2026 Premiere

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Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and its new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. There will be some shake ups behind the scenes since the first season, however, as Yushi Ibe will be directing the new season and Yamato Ouchi serving as assistant director for Silver Link.

Kazunori Ozawa will be supervising the action, Saori Nakashiki will be handling the character designs, and Tsutomu Ogasawara will be the 3D director. Deko Akao will be overseeing the scripts, and Koji Fujimoto and Osasmu Sasaki will be handling the music production. The voice cast is set to return for their respective roles too with Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, Akari Kito as Otonari-san, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki, Naomi Ozora as Shizuka Futari, Miyu Tomita as Elsa and more confirmed thus far.

What’s Going on in Sasaki and Peeps?

Courtesy of Silver Link

Sasaki and Peeps has been flying under the radar for the past couple of years as it’s likely you might have skipped out on that first season when it initially made its debut. The titular Sasaki is a tired businessman with nothing to really look forward to in his life, and ends up buying a bird to keep him company. But when bringing the bird home, he discovers that this bird is actually a super powerful mage from another world.

With Sasaki being granted magical power thanks to his new bird friend, he travels between each world and tries his best to live a fun and relaxed life. It’s not long before he ends up mixed up in a huge new battle against new supernatural enemies, sudden allies making themselves known, and his everyday work troubles to make it a rather fun series when all put together. Make sure to catch up with the first season on Crunchyroll in the meantime.