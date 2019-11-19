Bleach Animator on Whether They’ll Ever Animate More of the Series

Bleach has been out of commission for quite a bit of time. The title ended publication long after its anime was put to bed by Studio Pierrot. Still, fans have not given up hope on the series. Plenty of fans wait for the day Bleach will come back to television, but one of its major animators isn’t so sure that will happen.

Over on Twitter, Bleach fans were sent into a tizzy when a certain tweet was sent out. The message came from Masashi Kudo, one of the best-known animators on Bleach. The man was tasked with creating all sorts of characters for the show all while bringing the manga to life, but Kudo isn’t so sure he will ever get the chance to revisit the Soul Society.

When asked by Jaymes Hanson on Twitter if fans will be able to see more Bleach work from Kudo, the animator answered honestly. “I don’t know,” he said, knocking down all sorts of rumors about the series’ return.

Month after month, it seems new rumors go live reporting on a hopeful return for Bleach. However, if there is anything going on behind the scenes, then Kudo has no clue about it. The animator has remained a faithful fan of Ichigo Kurosaki since the series ended, so it hard to imagine an anime revival going down without his knowledge. For now, fans will have to simply settle for rewatching Bleach time and again while hoping Studio Pierrot finds time to restart the anime it never finished.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.