Helluva Boss Makes Titanic Change To Its Cast Following Amazon Pick-Up

The Hellaverse has had a helluva week. Creator Vivienne Medrano shared that not only is Helluva Boss coming to Amazon Prime Video to join the residents of the Hazbin Hotel, but it would also still air on YouTube for the fans who witnessed Blitz’s story on that platform. While everything is looking peaches and cream for the employees of I.M.P., the web series has confirmed that it will see a major shake-up in terms of one of its characters in future installments. While said shake-up doesn’t involve the main cast of the series, it does involve a fan-favorite supporting character with a big role to play in the underworld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big announcement came from voice actor Rochelle Diamante’s TikTok, sharing an update that she would be taking on the voice role of Beelzebub from Kesha, who previously filled the role, “Today I have bigger news. I cannot stop smiling. Kesha did the speaking voice for Bee and what I’ve been told, she is no longer continuing the character. However, I have been offered the opportunity to keep the character on the show and continue her iconic ways. I’m very excited to continue the character and bring you the same character that you’ve fallen in love with. I’m so excited because I have been obsessed with this character since I found out what this was. I love the show, I love the character, and I’m very passionate about it. I’m officially the character and I’m officially Bee. I’m so proud to be a part of this.”

The Bright Future for Helluva Boss

Play video

Earlier this week, the official YouTube channel for the Hellaverse, VivziePop, shared a special crossover that brought together the residents of the Hazbin Hotel and the main characters of Helluva Boss for the first time. While a crossover special hasn’t been confirmed, the idea that all of these characters will meet down the line has become that much more possible. In a recent interview with THR, the universe’s creator, Vivienne Medrano, was excited to discuss Helluva Boss coming to Amazon Prime Video.

“I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand the Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss. I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories, and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Hazbin Hotel’s Big News

Of course, the employees of I.M.P. aren’t the only ones with a lot to look forward to. Hazbin Hotel is still in the process of releasing its second season with seasons three and four confirmed to land on the streaming service. While season two hasn’t revealed its release date, fans are crossing their fingers that Charlie and company will return this year.

Want to keep up with all the inner workings of the Hellaverse? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Helluva Boss and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.