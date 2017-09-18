‘Bleach’: Toshiro Hitsugaya’s Adult Bankai Looks Sick

Bleach has no shortage of over-powered Soul Reapers, but Toshiro Hitsugaya has always been worth noting. The icy fighter became well-known for his cold attitude and short stature. Just, don’t make fun of the Squad Captain too much.

After all, it looks like Toshiro was attacked by a massive Menos Grande called puberty.

In just a couple weeks, Bleach: Brave Souls will take the plunge anime fans have been waiting for. The popular mobile app will adapt Bleach‘s final manga arc and give fans a look into what happened after Tite Kubo’s series ended. Now, a new advert for the Bleach game has hit stands, and it shows what Toshiro looks like all grown up. So, fangirls – you’ll want to brace yourself.

As you can see above, Toshiro does not look completely different from his childhood self; The boy still has short white hair and a sharp jawline. The character can even be seen holding his Zanpakuto, Hyōrinmaru, as icy armor encases his body. However, that is where the similarities end.

Toshiro is no longer a Soul Reaper who bystanders could mistake for an elementary school student. The boy is a bonafide man in this form, and his lean body makes it all the more obvious. Toshiro has the kind of gaze that would make any tsundere icon tremble, and even Sasuke Uchiha would second-guess before stepping to the fight.

It’s not known if Tite Kubo color this design, but the creator has been involved in designing figures for Bleach: Brave Souls before. As for those of you wondering if Toshiro’s mature form is caon, then you should know it it. The transformation was introduced in Bleach’s 671st chapter after Toshiro unveiled his Daiguren Hyōrinmaru Bankai. The manga eventually wrapped with Toshiro returning to basic swordsmanship training after he lost his Bankai abilities, so there’s a chance the Soul Reaper could re-established a connection with Hyōrinmaru later on in life – or afterlife.

