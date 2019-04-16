Viral ‘Bleach’ Cosplay Hilariously Nails Komamura

Tite Kubo’s Bleach remains one of the most popular anime and manga series to this day even after ending a few years ago. Part of its lasting popularity is due to the wide variety of characters and designs, and that’s definitely true for the former 7th Division Captain Sajin Komamura. What was hiding under his helmet was one of the biggest mysteries of the series, and cede reveal was one of its biggest moments.

His anthropomorphic wolf nature makes him a tough character to cosplay, but one has gone viral for hilariously, and perfectly nailing Komamura’s look. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by @rin_arens on Twitter, a Shiba Inu in a captain’s robe makes for the perfect Komamura cosplay. The dog itself seems hilariously over its owner’s shenanigans and its cutely stern face makes for a perfect match to Komamura’s look and personality. Though Komamura would eventually go on to reveal a powered up human form in the later arcs of the series, this original look for the character was incredibly popular.

Komamura was shy about his true nature, and hid his face throughout the beginning of the series. But when Tosen was revealed to be one of the traitors to the Soul Society, his grief at the betrayal helped Komamura get over his insecurities and fully show off his form. It’s one of the most memorable reveals of the series, and fans loved seeing his Bankai in action in the arcs to follow.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

