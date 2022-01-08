Bleach Fan Grants Unohana a Truly Hellish Cosplay

The world of Tite Kubo’s Bleach will finally be returning as an anime series later this year, with Studio Pierrot returning to bring this adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc to life. With the next chapter of Bleach’s anime set to have a big and tragic role for Unohana, one fan has developed new Cosplay for the member of the Soul Society who might just have a role to play in the future of the shonen franchise based on the latest chapter created by Kubo.

Unohana herself will play a big role in the upcoming anime arc that will finally bring back Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society to the small screen, with the formerly thought meek member of the afterlife squad actually harboring a dark secret. Unohana herself met her death at the hands of Kenpachi, one of the strongest members of the Soul Society, as her past was revealed and it was learned that her ties to her killer’s origins are far greater than fans originally thought. Needless to say, this is one of the biggest battles of the Thousand-Year Blood-War Arc and will surely leave an impression when it hits the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit Cosplayer Aero_Catcos shared this creepy new take on Unohana, sporting some fake blood as she prepares to make a return in the upcoming revival of Bleach which will cover the battle between the Soul Society and the Quincy Family as Ichigo faces one of his most terrifying challenges to date:

While Bleach has only announced an anime series for the battle against the Quincies, creator Tite Kubo recently took the opportunity to create a new chapter in the world of the Soul Society in Weekly Shonen Jump. Revealing that the Captains of the Soul Society are sent to hell in order to contain their energies following their deaths, Unohana might be set for a major revival if Kubo decides to continue Bleach’s manga in the future.

What do you think of this dark revival of Unohana? Do you foresee Bleach returning with new stories in Weekly Shonen Jump?